It was an announcement Andrew Gascho knew was coming, but still dreaded.
Late last week, the second-year Eastern Mennonite athletic director said he informed coaches and athletes that fall sports at the school had been cancelled for the 2020-21 school year and not rescheduled for a later date.
“We’ve all been in unique times the past couple of months," said Gascho, who also coaches the girls soccer team in the spring. "News like this is something you never want to give. Some, I think, expected it. It’s just really difficult knowing there are a group of senior athletes that will likely not have an opportunity to go out and have fun with their teammates one last time. That’s something you never want to hear as an athlete or ever be the one sharing that kind of information.”
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced last month that it would not sanction any state championships for the fall sports season. Despite that, the league said it would allow individual schools and conferences to make their own decisions in regards to still playing or adopting a different schedule format.
And while the Virginia High School League has opted to move to a condensed schedule, starting Dec. 28 with winter sports and pushing fall sports to mid-February, Gascho said the school didn't have any similar options after he talked with school administrators and officials from the Blue Ridge and Virginia Independent Conferences.
“Our coaches have been really supportive and are thinking creatively about how we can still give an experience that will be memorable for our athletes, even though it won’t be in a traditional way," Gascho said. "As a school, we’re in a unique position to try and provide something that’s still really positive and memorable for our student-athletes.”
The sports impacted by the decision at the varsity level are cross country, boys soccer, volleyball and girls tennis. For the volleyball squad in particular, the lost season is especially painful for a team that returned most of its roster and added talented transfer Gabrielle Atwell from Spotswood in the offseason.
“I’m staying in contact with them as much as I can," Flames volleyball coach Jonathan Williams said. "We all still play once a week at Horizon’s Edge [Sports Complex], so I try to invite as many of them there as I can. I’m just being as transparent with everything as I can be so that they know what’s going on.”
Adrienne Cline and Karla Hostetter headlined a talented group of seniors on the Eastern Mennonite roster this year. The Flames were coming off back-to-back appearances in the VISAA Division III state tournament and had hopes of getting over the hump and reaching the state title game this season.
“The standard that they set and the bar that they’ve set is very high," Williams said of the senior class. "The kids that are younger want to compete, want to follow in those footsteps. Even though they set the bar pretty high, other kids see that and say, ‘Oh, great. We can do that, too.’”
For second-year coach Ryan Eshleman-Robles and the boys soccer team, the cancellation takes away an opportunity to witness the growth the program has made in a year. Coming off one of its worst seasons in program history, Eshleman-Robles, an EMHS alum, said he was eager to get back on the field with his squad.
“We were really in rebuilding mode," Eshleman-Robles said. "I was excited to see what kind of progress we could have. I don’t think we were going to go win a state championship, but we were definitely going to be better and now instead of rebuilding mode, we have to really draw a new blueprint completely. It’s tough to not be able to see the progress because I was excited to see the growth.”
Like Williams, Eshleman-Robles said his heart hurt mostly for the seniors. He reflected on his own time as an athlete with the Flames as he described what it would mean for so many athletes to miss their final opportunity to play the game they love.
"I know I would have been heartbroken as a kid," Eshleman-Robles said. "For some of those kids, heartbreak can bring out good things in the coming years and make them a little bit hungrier, but it’s those seniors losing their last year that I really feel for.”
Eshleman-Robles said his hope is that the athletes that are returning will use the pain of losing an entire season fuel them for the future. He said can teams can bounce back positively or let it impact them in years to come. He also mentioned that he hopes to get his squad back on the field for workouts at some point this fall.
But while coaches will surely start looking into how to continue to develop their team during a time that has suddenly become the offseason, all agreed that right now their biggest, and most important, role is as supporters for the athletes that have now lost the opportunity to play an entire season.
"It’s incredibly important," Gascho said. "I experienced it as a coach in the spring and now am experiencing it a little bit differently on the administrative side. It speaks to our team so well. Our coaches work so hard to create those positive environments where relationships are really focused. As coaches and athletes, that’s what they’re relying on now."
Like Gascho, Williams said he was among those that anticipated the decision from EMHS before it became official. And athough it was expected, he said that hasn't made it any easier for anyone involved.
“It definitely stings a lot more," Williams said. "As a coach, it stings in the sense of just knowing what you had. For the girls, they’re hurting, too. They were very well aware of what we could have had this year. I’m sure it hurts them just as much, if not more. It’ll always be that question of, ‘What could have been?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.