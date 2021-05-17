WILLIAMSBURG — There was only one person on the team that felt it.
Everyone around him — the coaches, the players, the administration and his family — knew Eastern Mennonite's Ryan Slonaker was ahead of schedule.
But the freshman that watched his older brothers play — specifically current Hampden-Sydney freshman Meade Slonaker — had different expectations.
"It felt so good to get that pressure off of me," said Flames freshman Ryan Slonaker. "Following in my brother’s footsteps has meant a lot to me with what he did here and meant to this program. It’s a fantastic feeling. It really is."
Ryan Slonaker shot a four-under-par 68 to defeat New Covenant's Luke Libbey (69) and Wakefield's Liam Howard (71) for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III individual title Monday. As a team, Eastern Mennonite shot a 17-over-par 305 to finish second behind Veritas School at the Williamsburg National Golf Club. It was the second loss all season for EMHS.
“I was really proud of the team," said Flames coach Chris Slonaker, who is also the father to both Ryan and Meade. "They played their best round of the year in the state championship, which is saying something given the pressure they felt. The improvement they showed throughout the year was pretty incredible. It wasn’t the exact outcome they were looking for, but they played well.”
Meade Slonaker brought the program's first-ever individual title home in 2019 when he shot a 73 to edge New Community's Odin Anderson for the state title.
“I felt great," Ryan Slonaker said of his four-under-par performance on Monday. "I was hitting the ball well the day before in our practice round. I had a goal to win a state championship as a team and I had a goal to beat my brother’s record there. I accomplished one of those, so I’m really happy about that.”
For the Flames as a team, Adam Hatter finished eighth with a 77 while Grant Pennybacker and Schuyler Harmison each shot an 80 and Drew Hatter and Andrew Lantz each shot 84. Hatter, Pennybacker and Harmison earned all-state.
“The course wasn’t playing too difficult or anything," Hatter said after the match. "It played really short. I didn’t start the round well, but I finished really strong. I felt like I played about as well as I could have. It was a great year. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but it still felt like a successful year.”
What Ryan Slonaker accomplished in his first year was unprecedented.
“I love watching him play," Hatter said. "He’s going to be special. He already is. I just can’t wait to see how much better he gets, too.”
Ryan Slonaker said Monday's win provided him what he needed.
“It provides me a lot of motivation, a lot of confidence," he said. "I have three more years, so I hope to four-peat. I think I have a good opportunity to do so.”
And although everyone knew Ryan Slonaker was ahead of schedule regardless of the result on Monday, it didn't take away the feeling once it was officially announced that he had joined his brother's elite company in school history.
“It was special to watch," Chris Slonaker said. "I think he put more pressure on himself than anybody. He felt like he needed to follow his brother, but he’s a ninth grader. It could have taken a couple tries at it, so it’s pretty cool to see him do it as a freshman.”
