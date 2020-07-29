It’s certainly a challenging time for athletics around the state of Virginia.
But despite the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association cancelling its fall 2020 championships last week, there’s still possibly an opportunity for Eastern Mennonite High School to play sports this fall.
The VISAA announced late last week that in response to COVID-19, the executive committee had voted unanimously to not sanction any championships for the fall 2020 season. As a result, all championships in all sports were cancelled.
Despite that, the league recognized that individual conferences and schools — including EMHS — could make their own individual decisions on whether to compete this fall. The VISAA did not take any action about winter or spring sports and noted that it expects a decision on the winter championships by early November.
The Flames typically field four teams in the fall — cross country, boys soccer, girls tennis and volleyball. The senior-heavy volleyball team has established itself as one of the best programs in the Blue Ridge Conference and is coming off back-to-back trips to the VISAA Division III state tournament.
Second-year EMHS athletic director Andrew Gascho acknowledged the situation was tricky, but said he planned to meet with conference officials on Tuesday and then would plan a meeting with Eastern Mennonite School’s head of school Paul Leaman.
“We will have a decision this week, I would think,” Gascho said.
On Monday, the Virginia High School League announced that it was pushing the restart date for all sports until mid-December with fall sports now starting in early February as part of a condensed schedule.
