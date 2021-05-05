It was just the performance Eastern Mennonite needed.
After a couple of losses, the Flames rebounded with a 3-1 win over Virginia Episcopal in Harrisonburg on Wednesday in girls soccer action.
Avery Nussbaum led Eastern Mennonite with two goals while Halie Mast added a goal and an assist.
Harriet King also had an assist for the Flames while Vivienne Alleyne had nine saves in goal.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Girls Tennis
Broadway 9, Waynesboro 0: Laurel Roberts, Felicity Copenhaver, Chloe Hasler, Julia Trumbo, Alyssa Mongold and Maya Bacon all won singles matches in Broadway's 9-0 win over Waynesboro at BHS.
Roberts/Trumbo, Copenhaver/Hasler and Mongold/Faith Jones also won the doubles matches for the Gobblers.
