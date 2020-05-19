Editor's note: Dave King has been the director of athletics since 2005 at Eastern Mennonite University, an original member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). King, a 1976 EMU graduate who played three sports in college, talked to the Daily News-Record on Tuesday about the current pandemic and other issues facing college athletics.
DN-R: As a Christian liberal arts school at the Division III level, what are some of the unique challenges that EMU faces during this COVID-19 crisis when it comes to athletics?
King: "I would say that we are similar to most other institutions in the ODAC and other small, private schools around the country. However, being a faith-based institution, that creates one smaller niche that is already in place in terms of trying to get people to come. That COVID-19 piece now separates us from being able to really show ... during a visit what EMU is all about. When you are a Christian institution, it does make it a little bit more challenging on the recruiting end."
DN-R: What have been some of the biggest challenges for you and your staff for the past two months?
King: "Actually, our coaches have done a great job of staying in touch with the kids.We have continued to have team meetings and we can continue to do that until August 1 at least. I think the two challenges we have really come across are, No. 1, not being able to have campus visitors. We are now opening up for individual tours on campus; coaches can do that (as of June 10). No. 2, the financial impact of COVID. There are many students who are waiting to see until July (about enrolling). Their comments are along the lines of what is COVID's impact to my family situation."
DN-R: What have you learned about yourself and your coaches since sports shut down in March?
King: "I think, and I knew it before, you begin to realize how much of your work is centered on people and events. When you don't have people and events, you are not quite sure what to do (at first). As an athletic director, you feel that a little bit more. The coaches, they have social media and a direct connection point to the kids. They can maintain that. I don't have that. I do stay in contact with the coaches. I don't sit at the cabinet level (at EMU), so therefore I am not intricately involved in the day-to-day decisions. You do begin to see that the athletic program is a Co-Curricular and it is very important for some kids but it is certainly not the most important thing for some. We are starting to put together an athletic department task force to look at the re-opening (of the school). When you shut down, you shut down. We are not (Football Championship Subdivision) football. We do not run the show."
DN-R: What are some of the checkpoints EMU and the ODAC will need to see met if sports is to return in the fall? Are there any ODAC meetings that are coming up?
King: "I will cover the second one first. There is another sub-group (with the ODAC) that I am working on and we meet (today) at 2 p.m. The ODAC board meetings are next Wednesday and Thursday, May 26 and 27. They will meet for about six hours each day.
From my vantage point, for the checkpoints, the No. 1 question and issue in my mind is whose set of guidelines are you going to accept? Or whose list of guidelines are you going to put in place for yourself? Is it going to be (virus) testing every day? Are we going to allow students to go home and come back?
The NCAA has guidelines for re-socialization. Now the strength and conditioning people this morning have something online (about guidelines). I think it has to be understood the schools my re-open (for the fall semester) but that doesn't necessarily mean athletics can start. There may be higher thresholds that need to be established for athletics as opposed to the student population.
You may start with the school opening, but not athletics right away. A later start time for sports (in the fall) is certainly something on the table. It may be October 1 or October 10 or something like that. I can't tell you what the thresholds may be other than the health and safety of the individuals. My greatest question is whose (guidelines) are you going to use or how are you going to put that in (place)? In my mind, what level of risk management do you want to take on? For those of us that are enrollment driven, we realize the challenges we face if we don't have face-to-face classes in the fall."
DN-R: What are the chances of fall sports being pushed back to the second semester?
King: "First of all let me say, whatever the NCAA decides to do with their fall championships, technically doesn't impact what we do at the ODAC level or at EMU. The only thing that the NCAA controls is the championships. They may say we are not going to have championships in the fall. That doesn't mean we couldn't go ahead and have sports. If they cancel the fall sports championships, they would (likely) change the legislation just like they did for eligibility, etc. in the spring.
Our commitment is to give our student-athletes that (certain) level of experience, even if we can put together three weeks of practice and four scrimmages (in a certain sport) against Bridgewater and Mary Baldwin. It can be a quality athletic experience. We have had conversations ... do we just do regular-season in the ODAC and do away with post-season? I really believe the idea of moving fall sports to the spring is going to be a stretch. Maybe football could do it but I am not sure if the rest of the sports could do it. I believe there is going to be a greater push to what can we do with a compact (fall) schedule, which might start later in October and run to November and call it a season. Guilford in North Carolina and Virginia Wesleyan may be at different points than we are. We may be able to run up the I-81 corridor and play Bridgewater, Shenandoah, and Mary Baldwin ... I hope this gives us a fresh look at athletics. I hope this will begin to show us the role of athletics and how it fits in. Maybe there would be a reduction in contests" in the future.
DN-R: Erik Kratz, 39, of the New York Yankees was named an EMU alumni of the year last fall. What has he meant to the EMU athletic program over the course of his pro career, which began when he was drafted out of EMU in 2002 by Toronto of Major League Baseaball?
King: "Just a solid individual. If you talk to him, one of the things he has really done is exemplify what Division III athletics is all about. It does show you can make it (at a high level) from Division III."
This interview was edited for space reasons.
