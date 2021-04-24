The Eastern Mennonite baseball team kept its playoff hopes alive Friday, bouncing back from a loss in the first game to win 11-5 at Emory & Henry in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action in the second game.
The Royals got a big day in the nightcap from designated hitter Natty Solomon, a Harrisonburg resident and graduate of EMHS. A transfer from Hesston in Kansas, he had three hits and scored two runs.
The junior entered the day with just three hits on the season in 15 at-bats and his last hit came on April 13 at Bridgewater.
"Natty has been patient and been a phenomenal teammate and he's waited for his opportunities and he provided a great spark for us today," EMU Coach Adam Posey wrote in a text to the News-Record.
Third baseman Billy Quinn had two hits and drove in five runs in the second game for EMU, Jaylon Lee homered and drove in two, and Brett Lindsay, Gage Riddick and Ethan Spraker also had two hits for the Royals.
The winning pitcher for EMU was John Judy (Hampshire High in West Virginia), who started and went the distance while allowing four earned runs as he improved to 2-2. Lee also homered in the first game.
"Jaylon has been caught in between swings the last few games so we worked hard at practice yesterday on his timing," Posey noted Friday. "It's good to see him get back on track and he's a very important player for us going forward."
The Royals entered Friday as the eighth-place team in the ODAC standings - the top eight make the playoffs that start May 8.
Randolph-Macon was first at 15-2, Shenandoah was second at 14-3 and Bridgewater at 9-8 was sixth through Thursday. Emory & Henry was 11th out of 12 schools. EMU is now 6-11, 6-11 while Emory & Henry is 5-14, 4-14.
In the first game, junior lefty Brandon Barrett of Virginia Beach got the start for the Royals on the mound and he allowed just one run in the first three innings. The host Wasps scored three in the last of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead and won 5-2 despite three hits from Lee. Lee entered the day hitting .375 and now has six homers in 2021.
Outfielder Jacob Merica (East Rockingham) of Elkton was 1-for-3 for EMU in the first game. He was 1-for-5 and drove in a run in the second game. "We've been scuffling offensively lately so its nice to break through in game two," Posey noted.
Earlier this week, Harrisonburg grad Kevin Navedo of Bridgewater was named to the D3baseball.com National Team of the Week after collecting 12 RBIs in four games.
In other college sports Friday:
Women's Tennis
James Madison 4, Towson 0: James Madison beat Towson 4-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association Championships and advances to play the College of Charleston on Saturday in the semifinals in Williamsburg. The No. 1 seed Dukes improved to 12-3 while Towson ended the year at 7-14.
“We did a good job coming out ready to play today. Everyone was dialed in to their court and the work that they needed to do. We will use the momentum gained today heading into our match against a tough Charleston team tomorrow," JMU Coach Shelley Jaudson said in a statement released from the school.
Men's Tennis
Elon 7, James Madison 0: The Dukes lost 7-0 in CAA men's tennis to host Elon and are now 7-7 this year. Elon is 14-5.
Lacrosse
James Madison 21, William & Mary 8: No. 25 James Madison got five goals from Isabella Peterson and two goals and six assists from Katie Checkosky to beat William & Mary 21-8 in women's lacrosse CAA play.
Emma Greenhill had a career-high assists as JMU improved to 8-4, 2-1 while the Tribe fell to 3-8, 0-3. JMU hosts Elon on Senior Day on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Basketball
Harrisonburg graduate Ralph Sampson, an All-American center at Virginia and a Hall of Famer, will take part Saturday in Virginia Vine, benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research. He will be a guest speaker along with Dereck Whittenberg, who played for Jim Valvano at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack won the national title in 1983 after beating Sampson, then a senior, and the Cavaliers two times in a few weeks that season.
The event Saturday will be held at Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg.
In other college basketball news, senior guard Matt Lewis of JMU was named first-team all-state on Friday by the Virginia Sports Information Directors. He was also the Player of the Year in the CAA.
Division I Baseball
Virginia product Ryan Zimmerman of the Nationals was hitting .303 with two homers going into the weekend series in New York against the Mets. Teammate Daniel Hudson, an ODU product and Lynchburg native, had an ERA of 1.50 before Friday's game.
Baltimore pitcher Bruce Zimmermann, who began his college career at Towson of the CAA, was 1-2 with an ERA of 4.57 through Thursday. The Orioles began a series Friday at home with Oakland with on pandemic issues off the field. "We are doing well. We are going to be over that," Orioles' manager Brandon Hyde said of the 85 percent team goal of players and staff who get the vaccine for COVID-19. "It's a big deal, it's a big deal for us."
Former Virginia Tech pitcher Brad Clontz turns 50 on Sunday. He broke into the majors in 1995 with Atlanta and finished his career with Pittsburgh in 2000. He was born in Stuart in southwest Virginia on April 25, 1971.
Hockey
Defenseman Zac Jones of Richmond became the sixth Virginia native to play in the National Hockey League on Thursday, according to hockeyreference.com. He played in college at Massachusetts. Jones appeared for the New York Rangers against the Flyers on Thursday.
