The season was delayed a few months, but Dr. Roger Mast finally reached a milestone on Tuesday in Park View.
Mast began his 30th season as the men's soccer coach at Eastern Mennonite University as the Royals hosted Lynchburg University in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest.
But EMU allowed two goals in the first half and Luke Mega, the ODAC rookie of the year in 2019, scored two of his team's four goals in the second half for the visitors in the 6-0 victory.
"It was really great to get out and compete," Mast said in a phone interview after the match. "We had almost a three-week pause coming into today's game. Two weeks ago we were put on pause; we had had a week of training before that."
The Royals were out-shot 31-5 by the Hornets, who were second in the conference in 2019.
"This has been one of the toughest years I have had just with the disruption of training, with the fall cancellation of games," said Mast, noting the Royals also had to deal with winter weather earlier this week. "It takes time to invest in those relationships with the players. That is the joy that I get out of coaching. I can't wait for this pandemic to die down."
Mast said two big keys were the scoring spurts by the Hornets in the second half.
"One of the things it probably boils down to is our fitness level," he said. "We gave up two goals in the first half; it was manageable until the 66th minute. We made some subs because of fitness with some of our players and they scored two quick goals in about two minutes. Then they scored two goals in the last few minutes of the game. We have to get a little mentally tougher in those situations."
It was the first match for EMU since Oct. 29, 2019, when the Royals lost their ninth straight to end the season. The last win for the Royals came on Sept. 25, 2019 in overtime at Bridgewater.
The Tuesday match was originally slated for Sunday - then again the normal fall season was delayed due to the pandemic.
Mast entered this season with an overall record of 254-260-44 and a mark of 114-133-22 in the ODAC. The Royals were 5-14 in 2019.
"I would say how fast time flies,” Mast said when asked of his lengthy tenure last summer by the News-Record. “I guess maybe I am having fun. Life just goes by really, really quickly sometimes. I have a lot of vivid memories of pretty much every season. Each season has its own unique chemistry of players.”
Mast played soccer at EMHS and EMU.
“What goes through my mind is looking back at all of the memories I have had with so many people,” he added. “You realize all of the people that have influenced me and I have been able to work with.”
The captains for EMU this year are Andy Chappell Deckert, David Smith and Ahmed Zaatar - all of them started Tuesday. Zaatar is a junior goalie from William Monroe High, junior midfielder Deckert is from Kansas and Smith is a junior defender who also played at William Monroe.
The roster also includes freshman Ben Alderfer of Broadway High. He also got a starting nod against Lynchburg. "Ben did a good job; he is a tough player," Mast said. "He is a competitor and we like that in him." Mast was also pleased with Mesa Dula, a freshman midfielder, and Ariel Morales Bonilla, a freshman from Richmond.
EMU is scheduled to host Randolph on Sunday at 6 p.m. The school is not allowing spectators at this point.
"These challenges include masking both on and off the pitch, COVID testing, isolations or quarantines for some, not eating meals together, zoom meetings, training in the cold, training pauses, and weather-related cancellations. We have learned to be flexible, to adapt, and to persevere and these are lessons that will be necessary for us to survive and thrive in life," Mast said on the school athletic website before the match.
