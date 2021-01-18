Mike Martin played soccer at EMHS and EMU – but it’s another sport he has become very familiar with in his job.
He is the owner of Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg and has worked with several high-level baseball players since starting the company in 2010.
“Speed in general and power” are common with most athletes, Martin said Monday. “Vertical power is going to translate to baseball and golf. Vertical jump relative to body weight and speed, those are going to translate across all sports.”
Right-handed pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk was an underclassmen at Spotswood when he began working with Martin. "It has made a huge difference for me," Ouderkirk, now a freshman at West Virginia, told the News-Record on Monday. "He has made me find out a lot of things with my body. We have made a ton of improvements."
Some of the pro baseball regulars at facility have included Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee of the Orioles; former Spotswood standout Austin Nicely, who played in the Astros’ system from 2013-16; infielder Tanner Morris, who is from Crozet and was drafted out the University of Virginia in 2019 by Toronto and played last summer for Stuarts Draft in the RCBL; and pitcher Bryan Sammons, a West Carolina product who has been part of the Minnesota Twins' organization.
"It's a good group" to work with, Hanifee said last week.
“For Brenan, a pitching coach for the Orioles writes his workout program,” Martin said. “Austin has an outside company that writes his throwing program. That is the way it should be with them. It has to fall on the Orioles, because they are paying him. For Brenan, it is his career. What does Brenan want out of his training program? It doesn’t matter what I want, it matters what he wants.”
"It is my job to take what he wants and make sure I am able to meet the needs that are specific to him. Obviously, health is the big thing. He has to be able to be on the mound. We don’t need to take a risk with someone who is thought highly of in the (Baltimore) organization. There is continued skill development that is going to help him climb the ladder," Martin added.
Martin’s former clients include Ben Breazeale, who played at Wake Forest and was drafted by the Orioles in 2017. The former catcher was teammates in the minors with pitcher Hanifee in Maryland with stops at Aberdeen in 2017, low Single-A Delmarva in 2018 and at high Single-A Frederick the next year.
"I didn't go into business to be baseball specific," said Martin, who also competed in basketball and track at EMHS.
Martin began reading a lot about the philosophy of trainer Eric Cressey, who has Sports Performance Centers in Massachusetts and Florida. Today, he works in Florida with Major League pitchers such as Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals.
"A lot of players go there; I go there," said Kyle McGowin, another pitcher for the Nationals last season.
“That got me intrigued,” Martin said of Cressey. “Reading some of his stuff, I realized these (baseball) guys have some different demands than a football player or basketball player in terms of what it takes to make them successful.”
Martin went to baseball performance conferences in Nashville and St. Louis and has been to the Cressey facility near Boston for seminars.
“He is at the top of the game,” Martin said of Cressey.
Martin, a 1995 graduate of EMHS, grew up as a fan of the New York Mets and his parents even took him to Queens for a regular-season game in 1986 - later in the year the Mets won the World Series. He was a young fan of pitcher Doc Gooden - who pitched in Lynchburg in the minors - and Martin also had a poster on his wall of slugger Darryl Strawberry.
He has a bachelor of science from EMU and a master of science with a concentration in exercise science from JMU.
Some of the college baseball players that Martin is working besides Ouderkirk include Trent Abernathy, a TA graduate and now a senior pitcher at Division II Concord in West Virginia; and Cam Irvine, another Spotswood graduate who is at Division I High Point after playing this past summer with Nicely at Grottoes in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Martin also trained in the summer of 2019 with Maryland-Baltimore County pitcher Reid Celeta, who is from Virginia Beach and was with the Staunton Braves of the Valley Baseball League that year.
One of the first high-level baseball players Martin worked with was Tucker McCoy, a former lefty pitcher at Spotswood and James Madison.
“It would be nice if pitching and hitting just came down to being stronger. But there is a huge skill component and guys have to be able to move in order to get the best results. It is not the same for everybody; that is what you have to figure out," Martin said.
Ouderkirk recently hit 97 miles-per-hour with his fastball and Martin feels he is a Major League draft prospect in the future. The Penn Laird resident notes he is 6-foot-9 but Martin is able to adapt to his style.
And the Spotswood graduate - whose sister, Stephanie, a freshman basketball player at JMU, has also worked with Martin - adds the EMU grad works in tandem with the strength and conditioning staff at West Virginia.
"Everyone is on the same page," Ouderkirk said.
