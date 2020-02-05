Eastern Mennonite University was a worthy opponent for nationally-ranked Virginia Wesleyan in the first 13 minutes Wednesday night in Park View.
But it was the last seven minutes of the first half that was the undoing for the host Royals - who lost 73-49 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest.
EMU (5-16, 3-9 in ODAC), which had won two in a row, led 18-15 with 6:56 left in the first half after a basket by sophomore forward Chris Simmons of Culpeper.
But the Marlins outscored the hosts 18-3 over the next few minutes to take a 33-21 lead into halftime. That was more than enough cushion for Virginia Wesleyan, ranked No. 15 in the nation in d3hoops.com.
"Our energy was a little bit down. We let them get wide-open shots" late in the first half, said EMU guard Tim Jones, who had a game-high 21 points.
"We lost our focus a little bit at both ends - defensively more specifically," EMU coach Melvin Felix said.
EMU had little answer for the Marlins' Percy Burt, a rugged 6-foot-6 inside player who had 10 points (all in the first half) and 15 rebounds. The Royals certainly could have used Fort Defiance High graduate Josh Whelan, a 6-9 sophomore who missed the game after he was injured Saturday against Randolph.
"It made us a little smaller than usual," Felix said of missing Whelan. The coach does not know if and when Whelan will return.
The Royals entered the game tied for ninth with Shenandoah and Randolph in the 13-team ODAC standings. The top 10 teams make the tournament, which begins Feb. 25.
EMU won its previous games, winning at Bridgewater and Randolph.
It was the sixth game for EMU this season against a team that has been ranked nationally in the top 25 at some point this season.
"They always make you bring your 'A' game. You have to come to play every time," Jones said after the loss before 267 fans.
Jordan Crump of the Marlins made a 3-pointer to give his team a lead of 47-29 midway through the second half. EMU cut the margin to 50-38 but Corey Pelham made an old-fashioned 3 pointer with 3:59 to make it 61-42 and put the game away.
Michael Williams added 11 points for EMU while Woodbridge's DJ Hill, bothered by fouls in the first half, was held to eight points.
Virginia Wesleyan got 20 points from Daniel Spencer, 13 from Pelham and 10 from Kelvin Nicholson.
EMU hung tough with the Marlins in the first half.
The Royals took a 12-11 lead with 11:10 left in the first half on a basket by Jones. Virginia Wesleyan grabbed the lead at 15-12 on a steal and field goal by Nicholson but EMU again responded.
Jones got his own rebound and scored inside for a 16-15 edge with 7:37 left in the first half. Williams of EMU scored to give his team an 18-15 advantage before Nicholson made two baskets in a row to give the Marlins a lead of 23-18 and they never trailed after that.
The Marlins (17-3, 9-2) won the battle of the boards 47-33 while EMU made just 38.5 percent of its shots - including one of eight from long range.
EMU returns to action on Saturday at Guilford - ranked in the top 25 earlier in the season. The Royals lost at home to the North Carolina school 71-52 in December. The regular-season finale for EMU is Feb. 22 at Virginia Wesleyan.
"Just move on. We can't let this game affect us," said Jones, after signing autographs for some young boys. "We have to move on."
"It is a crazy league. It is going to come down to execution," Felix said of the playoff push.
