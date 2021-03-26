Bridgewater Coach Ben Spotts knows very well what the first three hitters in the Eastern Mennonite baseball lineup can do.
“I recruited all three of them,” Spotts told the News-Record after the Royals beat BC 16-7 on Wednesday in Park View.
Right fielder Jordan Jones, center fielder Jaylon Lee and shortstop Brett Lindsay combined for eight hits and eight runs for the Royals, who trailed 4-0 early on. “That is an elite combination,” said Spotts, who became the head coach at BC prior to the 2020 season.
EMU sophomore reliever Taylor Bagent of Chesapeake went 4.1 innings and allowed just one run to get the victory. “He came in and did a really good job,” said Spotts, a former player at Fort Defiance, Bridgewater and in the Rockingham County Baseball League. He was the head coach for EMU for seven years.
The Eagles made seven errors, some as the Royals played small ball. “Defensively, we made some mistakes,” Spotts admitted of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivalry.
Senior Lindsay had four hits for EMU and is now batting .389. Jones is hitting .412 for the Royals and Lee is batting .500 with two doubles and a homer.
BC (4-3, 3-2) is slated to play two games Saturday at Ferrum while EMU (3-2, 3-2) is on tap to play two at Lynchburg the same day. The Royals split two games with Ferrum last weekend.
Jarret Biesecker leads the Eagles in hitting at .433 while Hunter Clever is batting .321 with a team-high nine RBIs.
The Lynchburg roster includes senior pitcher Adam Dofflemyer, a lefty from Spotswood High who began his college career at Division II King University in Bristol, Tenn.
He was 2-0 with an ERA of 0.00 this year in a team-high eight appearances for Lynchburg out of the bullpen through Wednesday, then gave up one earned run in one inning Thursday in a 10-1 loss to powerhouse Randolph-Macon. His first two college wins came in 2019 against BC and Randolph-Macon.
The Hornets of LC are 10-8 overall and 3-2 in the ODAC after the loss Thursday.
The Ferrum (4-9, 2-3) roster includes senior outfielder Grey Sherfey (Turner Ashby) of Dayton, senior pitcher Ty Lam (Spotswood) of Elkton, freshman third baseman/pitcher Clayton Michael (Fort Defiance) of Mt. Sidney and senior pitcher/infielder Kajuan Madden-McAfee (Harrisonburg), also a basketball standout for Ferrum this year.
Michael is hitting .262 while Sherfey is at .156 with four steals. Lam pitched in two games out of the first 13. Sherfey hit .284 last season. Lam won two games last year for Ferrum.
In other college action:
Men’s Soccer
Randolph 1, Bridgewater 0: Evan Blow scored a goal in the second half with an assist from Kyle May as Randolph beat Bridgewater 1-0 in men’s soccer in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference on Thursday.
Randolph is now 4-1-1, 4-1-1 while the Eagles fall to 0-4-2, 1-4-2.
Washington and Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: The Royals of Eastern Mennonite were outshot 33-4 and lost 3-0 to Washington and Lee on Thursday in ODAC soccer.
EMU is 0-7-1, 0-6-1 while the Generals improved to 4-0-1, 3-0-1.
Women’s Soccer
Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eastern Mennonite trailed just 1-0 at halftime but lost 6-0 to Roanoke on Thursday in women’s ODAC soccer. EMU fell to 0-4-0 overall and 0-4-0 in the ODAC while Roanoke is 4-3-1, 3-1-0.
Men’s Tennis
Washington and Lee 8, Bridgewater 1: The Eagles lost their fifth straight match Thursday, falling 8-1 to Washington and Lee in men’s tennis. BC is now 1-5 this season.
JMU Baseball
James Madison baseball announced Thursday its weekend series with Elon in Harrisonburg was called off. The Dukes were looking for another opponent as of Thursday afternoon. JMU is 3-6 overall and has not played since winning March 14 in Lexington over VMI.
JMU Football
James Madison football is planning for increased attendance at Bridgeforth Stadium on the heels of Gov. Ralph Northam’s loosening of coronavirus restrictions.
Executive Order 72 has been altered to limit outdoor entertainment and sports venues to 30 percent capacity, which is up from the 1,000-person cap it was previously set to. Thirty percent capacity at Bridgeforth Stadium is approximately 7,463 spectators.
This increase will provide more tickets for students and Duke Club members.
CAA Basketball
Delaware, which split two games with James Madison in Harrisonburg last month in women’s basketball, will face Rice on Friday at 5 p.m. in the WNIT semifinals in Tennessee.
The title game is Sunday. The Blue Hens lost to Drexel in the Colonial Athletic Association title game earlier this month at Elon after Drexel beat JMU in the semifinals. JMU was the WNIT runner-up in 2012 and made the semifinals in 2019. Drexel won the WNIT in 2013.
In state basketball, the Richmond men lost 68-67 in the NIT quarterfinals on Thursday to Mississippi State. Winchester’s Grant Golden, whose mother graduated from Harrisonburg, did not play for the Spiders due to injury. Golden averaged 12.7 points per game in his last college season.
JMU Tennis
JMU redshirt sophomore Kylie Moulin and redshirt senior Jona Roka are ranked 76th nationally in the 2021 Oracle ITA Division I Doubles Rankings, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced this week.
