Some new numbers for the EMU baseball program:
15 - freshmen that joined the program this fall.
31 - practice days for the Royals this past semester.
16 - number of practice days in the past in the fall.
0 - number of hits by the losing team in deciding Game 5 of the Black and Blue, intrasquad World Series held in Park View.
Several of those newcomers were able to play in summer leagues after the college season was cut short in March due to the pandemic. "It was kind of hit or miss. Typically we would send a lot of the guys out (to summer ball) but a lot of leagues got shut down," EMU Coach Adam Posey said Tuesday.
Posey is impressed with his freshmen class.
"They got up to speed super quick," he said. "They handled it so well; they are a mature group. They crushed it in the classroom. I thought they integrated super, super well with the team. They are going to be a special class."
Among the seniors listed on the 2021 roster for EMU baseball are Jacob Merica, an outfielder from East Rockingham; and John Judy, a catcher/pitcher from Hampshire High in West Virginia. "He has been such a steady presence the last three years in the lineup," Posey said of Merica.
Both of them played this past summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League (RCBL): Merica for his hometown Grottoes Cardinals while Judy was with the title-winning Broadway Bruins. Merica hit .225 in 20 games for Grottoes while Judy had 4.11 ERA in 19.2 innings with the Bruins and also saw time at the plate.
Posey noted that several freshmen were able to play in summer leagues, including the RCBL, the Piedmont and one in Northern Virginia. "It was huge for them," Posey said of summer ball.
Judy is coming back for an extra year through the NCAA blanket waiver, Posey noted. He was not in school in the fall so summer ball was key for Judy, a two-year player. Natty Solomon, a junior first baseman for EMU and a product of EMHS, also played for Broadway this summer.
The Royals were 11-8 and 0-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in the first season under Posey as head coach when the pandemic shut down college sports. EMU is slated to begin ODAC play March 13, according to Posey, a former EMU standout.
He said practice will begin around Feb. 1. Posey said the program had very few issues with the virus this fall semester.
Off the field, Posey was in touch again Monday with former EMU standout Erik Kratz, 40, who just ended his Major League career. "We have a friendly relationship," Posey said.
Kratz in the past has done Zoom sessions with EMU catchers and Posey hopes to get him involved in the spring semester with the Royals. "He is looking more to the professional level" as a possible coach, Posey noted. "Maybe we will use him as a consultant. He has been one of the biggest ambassadors we have."
Radford to Orioles
J.D. Mundy, a slugging first baseman, signed as a non-drafted free agent with the Orioles earlier this year. He had one year of eligibility left at Radford after he transferred to the Highlanders from Virginia Tech. The Roanoke product played in the Valley Baseball League for Covington in 2018.
He has been working out at the Rip City Training Center in Salem and has also gone to a facility in Richmond. One of his travel teammates with the Richmond Braves was infielder Andre Lipcius, drafted in the third round by the Detroit Tigers out of the University of Tennessee in 2019. "I have been hitting some balls and fielding indoors," Mundy said Tuesday of Rip City.
Mundy is not sure when he will head to Sarasota, Florida, for spring training with the Orioles. "I talked to them two or three weeks ago. I am still waiting on a call about that one" on a report date, he said.
Local products in the Orioles' system include pitchers Brenan Hanifee of Turner Ashby and Shelton Perkins of JMU.
Nationals Notes
Fairfax native Tommy Shields was a manager in the minor-league system of the Baltimore Orioles in the 1990s, including a stint as the skipper of the Frederick (Md.) Keys in the Single-A Carolina League. Now the former infielder for the Orioles and Cubs will be the manager of the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals in 2021.
A former Notre Dame star, Shields is slated to guide the Wilmington Blue Rocks in Delaware - the new Carolina League home for the Nationals' farm team. He has also been a minor league manager with the Cardinals and Royals, with his last tenure coming in 2014 in the Appalachian League with a farm team of Kansas City in Burlington, N.C.
Shields had been the co-field coordinator in player development with Washington the past few years with former JMU star Jeff Garber - a former manager of Wilmington when he was in the Kansas City system.
Shields played for former Virginia Tech star Johnny Oates, a member of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame, with the Orioles in the 1992. Does Shields pattern his style of managing after anyone?
"Not really. You want to see what you have with a club. I would prefer to be aggressive, to steal a lot, to hit and run a lot and keep things moving and play good defense. All of those things and play good fundamental defense,” he said Sunday. “All that could change with the club (you have). The style of offense depends on what you have. If we have a bunch of bangers we won’t hit and run as much. If we have a lot of speed we will be running more. You just try to put kids in the best position they can to succeed."
Shields took part in the alternate site in Fredericksburg this summer with the 60-player pool for the Nationals.
Howie For President
Washington's Howie Kendrick, who announced his retirement Monday, was hardly recruited out of his high school in Florida. He had interest from the Gators of Florida but ended up at a junior college in Florida.
Kendrick said he tried out for about "seven or eight" junior college baseball programs. The last one was St. John's River State College in Palatka, Fla., which offered him books and tuition. It appeared that Kendrick would redshirt as a freshman, but he quickly made an impression.
"In the fall I played well and the second baseman, Chad Williams, told me, 'Hey, man, I am going to the outfield so you can play second.' I was supposed to redshirt and I ended up playing," said Kendrick, standing by his locker during spring training in West Palm Beach in 2018. "That helped me get drafted. I was thankful to Chad for giving me the opportunity."
Kendrick helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019 with a home run against Will Harris of the Houston Astros in Game 7. Harris, who played in the Valley Baseball League for Staunton, was a reliever for the Nationals in 2020 and teammates with Kendrick.
Kendrick ends his MLB career with 1747 hits and a batting average of .294.
