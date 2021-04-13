Meghan Hickey had five goals and Juliana Ghally added four as Eastern Mennonite won its first lacrosse game Monday, winning 14-10 in non-conference play at Sweet Briar.
Morgan Tricario added two goals for the Royals and also had three assists. Ghally also had an assist for EMU.
The Royals are now 1-4 this season while the Vixens fell to 1-7. Ariana Nixon of Charlottesville had 10 saves in goal for EMU.
Sophomore Ghally and freshman Hickey have a team-high nine goals on the season. EMU was outscored 81-16 in its first four games. Tricario has six goals this year.
In other college sports Monday:
Women’s Golf
James Madison (609) is in second back of College of Charleston (593) after the second day of play in the Colonial Athletic Association championship in women’s golf in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Kendall Turner of JMU is third at 149 while Kate Owens of the Dukes is fourth at 151. Victoria Hund of Charleston is first at 144 after two rounds.
Turner shot a 75 on Monday while Owens posted a 77. The event is scheduled to end today.
ODAC Baseball
Bridgewater is scheduled to host Eastern Mennonite at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball. The Eagles lost a doubleheader Saturday to Roanoke while EMU had its games with Guilford postponed due to COVID-19 protocol with the North Carolina school.
EMU is 5-5 overall and 5-5 in the ODAC while the Eagles are 6-8, 5-7.
In the previous meeting, EMU won 16-7 in Park View as senior infielder Brett Lindsay had four hits and drove in three runs for the Royals.
Junior outfielder and leadoff hitter Jarret Biesecker paces the Eagles with an average of .407 and has at least one hit in 12 of his 14 games. In the two games without a hit, he has drawn a total of six walks.
The Royals haven’t played since Wednesday against Shenandoah. The Eagles were pegged to finish seven in the ODAC this year while EMU was slotted for 10th.
JMU Soccer
JMU defender Melker Anshelm was named the co-Defensive Player of the Week in CAA men’s soccer Monday. He helped the team log its fifth shutout of the season as JMU upset ranked North Carolina Wilmington 2-0 last weekend to clinch the No. 1 seed in the South Division for the upcoming CAA tournament.
