The season is over on the field for the lacrosse team at Division III Eastern Mennonite University.
But that doesn't mean it is finished completely. "It is just virtually. We want to keep that rolling," said Katie Russo, the rookie coach for the Royals.
To that end, Russo plans to meet every two weeks with each member of the team online and twice a week with the entire squad virtually. That makes sense as EMU is teaching online along with most of the colleges in the state.
"We are making the best of a not ideal situation," Russo said. "We are making a virtual season."
Those are just a few ways Russo hopes to build momentum for a program that played its first two games in March before COVID-19 put a premature end to the season. She had a roster of 15 players - 12 freshmen and three sophomores.
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), of which EMU belongs, called off spring sports starting March 14 and then the private school in Park View followed suit two days later.
"We know that not bringing closure to a season or a career is heartbreaking," EMU athletic Dave King said in a statement after the ODAC suspended spring sports.
"I think they did everything right; I think EMU has handled it great," Russo said. "You don't want to be too cautious in this situation."
Bri Garcia-Sanchez, a freshman attack from Pennsylvania, was glad to be part of the first season at EMU despite the sour ending. "Very exciting; it was such a blessing because not everybody gets this opportunity every day," she said.
That still didn't take away the sting of a lost season.
"I really think we were going to turns heads this year," Russo said. "That is the devastating part. Yes, we lost this season but there is something on the horizon. We were getting some work in. I think they are excited to get back to any chance they have."
The first game in program history came March 7 with a 21-3 loss at Juniata in Huntington, Pennsylvania. The first home match was four days later as EMU won 15-10 over Bethany.
"Even from our first game to our second game we improved night and day," Russo said.
Morgan Tricarico, a freshman from Culpeper, had a team-high five goals for the Royals that day while Juliana Ghally of Aldie had three and Mykenzie Davis and Cat Hammond had two each. Hammond scored the first home goal in program history.
For the season, Tricarico had a team-high seven goals while Hammond and Ghally each had three goals.
The two goalies were both freshmen: Callie Habr of Virginia Beach and Arianna Nixon of Charlottesville. Both played 60 of the 120 minutes in the two matches, with Habra allowing 11 goals and Nixon giving up 20.
Russo grew up in Maryland and played lacrosse in college at fellow ODAC school Randolph-Macon in Ashland. She was an assistant coach at Frostburg State in Maryland - now up to the Division II level - before getting the head job at EMU.
Russo was able to meet with the team in person before everyone went their separate ways - most went back to their hometown as EMU is teaching online.
During that meeting she let the players know the NCAA would grant them another year of eligibility if they so desired - though that is not usually feasible at the Division III level due to finances. But the news was comforting to some of her players who are nursing students who could wind up at other colleges at some point due to their studies.
"I felt when I said that a sense of calm came over them," Russo said. "Fortunately I knew that information when we had our last meeting (in person). So they can play again. It is nice to know they have that option."
Before they dispersed many of the team members were able to watch in person as Division I James Madison hosted North Carolina and Penn State in Harrisonburg. While EMU had no seniors, the JMU roster listed nine for 2020. The Dukes won the national title in 2018.
"I can only imagine what she is going through with her senior class," Russo said of JMU coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe.
Now Russo is looking ahead to a second season. "The recruiting doesn't change too much for us since we are at the tail end of our classes" for the semester, she said.
Russo, who grew up near the lacrosse hotbed of Baltimore, has tried to remain positive during the pandemic.
"The whole world is going through it," Russo said. "The whole lacrosse community is going through this together. No one has ever been through something like this. I have been optimistic the whole time. They can not take away" our first season.
Garcia-Sanchez can't wait for 2021. "We are hungry and so eager to play. Our second game our team really clicked," she said. "I am really excited for next season."
