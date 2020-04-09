His senior year certainly ended on a sour note. But Martin Pou, a standout on the volleyball team at Eastern Mennonite University, has not ruled out playing again for the Royals.
Named EMU's Athlete of the Week on Thursday, the Harrisonburg resident is a biology major who is looking at possible internships and then applying to graduate schools. "There's a chance that I come back to EMU for grad school and play my remaining two years of eligibility," he said in a story on the school athletic website.
The 6-foot-7 Pou went to high school at Eastern Mennonite than transferred to EMU from Bridgewater College. The volleyball season came to an early end at EMU due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"I was devastated," Pou said. "Our season ended halfway through and I was not satisfied with how it ended especially seeing a comeback season very possible. Unfortunately due to many injuries early in the season we were not able to perform the way we wanted to at times. We lost some games that we knew we could have won but didn't due to us being a young team and the injuries.
"Thankfully all our players were able to recover and became cleared to play before what became the last games of the season," he added. "I saw many good things on the court that said only good things about the future of the program. I felt that I personally had a lot more to put on the court. Not having a senior game hurt me the most but I am grateful that I am healthy and so are my teammates and coaches and their families which is what matters most."
He averaged 1.46 kills per set this season and played in all 11 matches for the 3-8 Royals. The last game turned out to be March 11 against Dominican of Illinois - a program ranked nationally that won 3-0 over EMU.
Bridgewater Player Honored
Ahlia Moone of Bridgewater has been named to the VaSID College Division Women's Basketball Second Team in a voting of sports information directors in the state.
She was a junior guard this past season for the Division III Eagles - one of the top teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). She averaged 14.7 points per contest, scored a career-high 29 points against Southern Virginia and reached double figures in 20 contests. Moone was also a first-team all-ODAC pick.
Two-Way Standout at BC
Jacqueline DiFulvio played both field hockey and lacrosse this academic year as a senior at Bridgewater. She started all six games for 3-3 BC in lacrosse and had six goals and four assists.
"Bridgewater athletics has surrounded me with some of the strongest women I will have the pleasure of knowing during my life," she wrote for the school athletic website. "I have been pushed to my limits and challenged to face to overcome multiple obstacles, but I always had teams by my side through it all."
EMU's Sheets: Looking Back
On this date 30 years ago, April 10, 1990, Staunton native Larry Sheets had three hits in four at-bats for the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park in Boston.
It was his first game for the Tigers after playing for the Baltimore Orioles from 1984-89. The graduate of EMU and what is now Staunton High ended his Major League career in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners. Sheets as been a youth coach for the past few years in the Baltimore area.
Sheets hit 94 homers in 748 MLB games. He hit a team-best 31 homers as the Orioles team MVP in 1987.
