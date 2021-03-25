It certainly wasn’t a defensive clinic that was on display in Park View on Wednesday.
But the hitting of Eastern Mennonite and a solid outing by a sophomore reliever made the difference as the host Royals overcame an early 4-0 deficit and won 16-7 over Bridgewater in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball contest.
There were 11 errors in the game as the visiting Eagles made seven of them.
“We have a very fast lineup; we played a ton of small ball,” EMU Coach Adam Posey said in a telephone interview after the game. “There is good baseball being played here at Eastern Mennonite. We feel like we can compete with anybody on any given day. There is a lot of respect for the guys in that [BC] dugout. We know how good that program is.”
Posey noted some of the errors came with EMU putting pressure on the BC infielders. “Both teams do a great job of putting balls in play. Neither team strikes out a ton,” he said. There were just seven strikeouts in the game.
EMU scored three runs in the third, four in the fourth and sixth in the fifth inning while pitcher Tyler Bagent went 4.1 innings and gave up just three hits and one run as he took over for starter Jonathan Nagle.
“Tyler is probably one of our top three arms,” Posey said. “He has been out because of return-to-play protocol. He got sick a couple of weeks ago. It has taken us awhile to build his pitch count up. He felt really good. He did a great job of pounding the zone. He is a guy we rely on a lot. It is good to get him back in the mix. Jonathan hasn’t started a lot for us. We wanted to see what we could get from him.”
Bagent had pitched just one inning this season before the game Wednesday. He made six appearances with three starts as a freshman in 2020 for EMU and picked up his first win of the season against BC.
The top three hitters in the lineup — Jordan Jones, Jaylon Lee and Brett Lindsay — combined for eight hits, eight runs and five RBIs for the Royals. Lindsay had four hits.
“Those top three, top four guys, it is about a deep a lineup as we could have,” said Posey, a former EMU standout. “They did a great job. Those guys grinded at-bats at the top and really set up the rest of our lineup. They didn’t get complacent with the score.”
EMU scored four runs in the last of the fourth to take a 7-4 lead. The outburst was highlighted by a two-run single by Corey Wills, who also two hits for the Royals.
The hosts led 13-5 after five innings and added three more runs in the eighth inning in the slugfest.
The day began looking much brighter for Bridgewater.
The Eagles scored two in the first inning after EMU pitcher Nagle retired the first two batters.
Jeffrey Snider hit a triple, Hunter Clever drew a walk and then a two-out single by Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo, the starting second baseman, gave BC the lead. Clever came around to score on an error as the Eagles led 2-0.
EMU also threatened in the first but Lee was stranded after a one-out double against BC starting and losing pitcher Clever.
BC scored two more in the second as Jacob Grabeel reached on an error as Jonathan Sexton and Timothy Hopson scored on the play to make it 4-0.
After a walk to Snider, Bagent came on to pitch for EMU in favor of starter Nagle. And then the momentum began to change.
Jones and Lee singled to start the third for EMU and both came around to score on errors to trim the margin to 4-2. Jacob Merica (East Rockingham) of Elkton drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-3.
Navedo and Sexton each had two hits for the Eagles.
The game pitted BC Coach Ben Spotts, the former EMU coach, against Posey, a former player and assistant under Spotts with the Royals. It was the first meeting between the schools in baseball since 2019.
“Ben put so much time and energy and effort to get the EMU program to this point,” Posey said. “We want to continue to build on that.”
EMU is now 3-2 overall and 3-2 in the ODAC while BC falls to 4-3, 3-2.
JMU Baseball
James Madison, which has not played since March 14, is 3-6 overall and has a team ERA of 7.01 with 57 walks allowed. Opponents of the Dukes have an ERA of 5.35 and have walked 38 batters.
Nationals’ Notes
Former University of Virginia standout Ryan Zimmerman hit fifth in the lineup as the designated hitter for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday against Houston in a spring training game. Josh Bell hit a homer for the Nats early on and Zimmerman followed with his own longball in the first inning. Zimmerman also homered in his second at-bat against the Astros.
Stephen Strasburg started on the mound. Max Scherzer is slated to start on Opening Day against the Mets on April 1 at Nationals Park.
Orioles’ Notes
The Orioles will open the season April 1 at Boston. The starting pitcher will be John Means, who was drafted out of West Virginia University by the Orioles in 2014. He broke into the majors in 2018 and has a lifetime ERA of 3.97 in 42 games, with 37 starts. Another young pitcher for the Orioles is Dean Kremer. “I am happy where I am at,” Kremer told reporters Wednesday after pitching against the Red Sox in Florida.
