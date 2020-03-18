Emily Davis has been named the softball Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Week as a sophomore at Eastern Mennonite University.
The question, of course, is to whom - and more importantly when - the honor will be handed out again.
Infielder/outfielder Davis has the distinction of claiming the award as the Division III ODAC and most of North American sports went dark last week over COVID-19 concerns. The ODAC suspended all springs sports, effective Saturday. So who knows when the award will go out next.
"We will see. I am just hoping we get back on the field soon," Davis, a biology major, said Tuesday. "I hope the virus doesn't keep us from playing. I was very disappointed about not being able to play. That should not stop the work outside of school. It will give me more time to focus on academics. There are other things in life than softball."
Davis headed home to King George and will take batting practice with her father, a former high school baseball player.
"As a team, we know what we have to do," she said. "We know we have to be training outside of EMU. It is kind of like being out of school for the summer."
Davis, a 2018 graduate of Fredericksburg Christian, was off to a strong start as a leadoff hitter for the Royals. Last week she scored seven runs in four games and was 3-for-3 against Mary Baldwin of Staunton with a walk and three runs in one game.
She leads EMU in several categories, including batting average (.472), slugging, hits, homers, walks, runs and steals. This was the first time she received the ODAC honor.
Her batting average was just .250 as a freshman when injuries limited her playing time. She is a fan of the Washington Nationals and has attended pro baseball games at Southern Maryland in Waldorf of the independent Atlantic League.
"I feel like I worked hard coming back from freshman year," said Davis, who dealt with shoulder problems in high school. "I didn't get the chance to play much last year due to injuries. This summer I just worked really hard. I would also have to give some credit to the coaches also. I came back and was in a little of a slump; I really got some good help from some of the coaches."
Davis said she worked on rotating her hips and getting her entire body into her swing and follow through. "I worked a lot with the coaches on that," she said. "I think I am swinging more level now."
She gives a lot of credit for her hitting to assistant coach Eddie McKee while graduate assistant Morgan Smith has aided her outfield play.
The veteran softball coach at EMU is J.D. McCurdy, a former baseball player at Turner Ashby High and Bridgewater College. He is a member of the Rockingham County Baseball League Hall of Fame.
"I can talk to him about pretty much anything," Davis said of McCurdy, who also played in the Valley Baseball Leagues. "That goes off the softball field as well. He will be there for us. He is there for his players."
EMU has also been aided by sophomore pitcher Emily Campbell, a graduate of Broadway. She was hitting .375 when play stopped and was 4-4 with an ERA of 4.82 in the circle.
"She is definitely working really hard," Davis said of Campbell.
The Royals are 4-8 overall and had yet to play an ODAC contest. The last game they played was the second game of a doubleheader on March 10 at Mary Baldwin.
EMU earlier this week closed its campus to the general public after a student was being tested for symptoms of an illness, school spokesman Lauren Jefferson told the Daily News-Record. Davis said she received an e-mail Monday from EMU about the ill student. Like most schools, EMU is now teaching online.
Davis was among several EMU athletes honored this week.
The National Field Hockey Coaches Association recognized the academic achievements of the program for the 14th year in a row. In addition, on Tuesday nine members of the field hockey team were noted from the fall semester for having a grade-point average of 3.3 or better.
Those recognized were Ann Ghally, Skylar Hedgepeth, Keely Mitchell, Cassie Sumpolec, Bri Miller, and Morgan Tricarico of Virginia and Rachel Breslin, Madeline Mast, and Lauren Hartzler of Pennsylvania.
In baseball, East Rockingham graduate Jacob Merica of Elkton was named the EMU athlete of the week. The junior is hitting .382 with a team-high 12 RBIs.
