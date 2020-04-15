This was an eventful academic year for Morgan Tricarico, a Culpeper product named the Athlete of the Week by Eastern Mennonite University. She played field hockey in the fall and then was the leading scorer in lacrosse for the Royals this spring. Tricarico had the first goal in program history on the road and then scored five goals in the first victory in program history, at home last month against Bethany. “Morgan has worked very hard as a dual-sport athlete to make a quick impact for our Women’s Lacrosse program this season on and off the field,” Katie Russo, the lacrosse coach, said on the school’s athletic website. “We are all proud and honored for Morgan to represent our program with the first Royals Athlete of the Week award in program history. Our lacrosse program is excited for what the future holds.” After two games, the lacrosse season was halted due to COVD-19 concerns. “Having the season cancelled is upsetting because we worked so hard to compete in our first season,” Tricarico said. “While the entire team understands this is much larger than lacrosse, it is tough to not be able to finish our season out.” The freshman played in 17 games in field hockey and had four goals and four assists. “Morgan was recruited heavily to EMU to be a dual-sport athlete in field hockey and lacrosse,” field hockey coach Ashley Kishorn said in the release. “She had a tremendous amount of success at the high-school level ... she quickly earned a spot in the field hockey lineup and I am so happy and proud that she is finding equal success in lacrosse.”was
East Rock’s Jones Picks Radford
Makayla Jones, a senior at East Rockingham, has committed to the track and field program at Division I Radford. She was an All-Region 2B performer last fall in volleyball before tearing her ACL. Jones was a member of the Eagles’ three-time state champion 4 x 100 relay team. “I basically lost half of my senior year with sports,” she told the Daily News-Record last month, noting also that COVID-19 cut spring sports for many. “I just know that God has a plan for everything and that kept me going.” Radford is a member of the Big South Conference. The director of track and field and cross country this past season was Shelli Sayers, a graduate of Roanoke College and a native of Blacksburg. MLB Flashback: JMU’s Travis Harper On this date in 2003, on April 15, a pair of James Madison University products both pitched for Tampa Bay out of the bullpen against the Red Sox in Boston. Lefty Mike Venafro retired one of two batters he faced while Travis Harper gave up a game-winning hit in the last of the ninth in a 6-5 loss. Venafro played at Paul VI in Fairfax while Harper is a product of Circleville High in West Virginia. Harper pitched in the majors from 2000-2006. He was drafted in the third round out of JMU by the Red Sox in 1997. Despite no games today, Jackie Robinson Day — always on April 15 — will be noted today virtually.
Spotswood Grad Kier Could Transfer
Justin Kier, a graduate of Spotswood, has entered the transfer portal in college basketball. The product of Grottoes was a redshirt senior this past season at George Mason of the Atlantic 10 Conference but was limited to nine games due to injuries. Earlier this week he revealed on social media he was looking at several new schools, including Georgetown, Wake Forest, and North Carolina State. Kier scored more than 1,000 points at Spotswood. There is a chance he could also return to George Mason next season for his final year. He is most likely the best hoop player to come out of Grottoes since Dell Curry, the former Fort Defiance and Virginia Tech star who played in the NBA from 1986 to 2002. “I grew up just down the street from Dell’s mother,” Kier said in a 2018 interview. “I met his sister at Kohl’s in Harrisonburg when I was in high school and I got a picture with her.”
