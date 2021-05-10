Jaylon Lee hit a homer and drove in three runs, EMHS product Natty Solomon had two hits and drove in two and Gage Riddick pitched a complete game as No. 8 seed Eastern Mennonite stunned No. 1 seed Randolph-Macon 7-4 on Sunday to take the best-of-three series in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament.
"This was a program defining type of weekend for us as we continue to build," EMU Coach Adam Posey wrote in a text to the Daily News-Record on Sunday. "The amount of heart and toughness shown by our group of men and the belief they have in each other is incredibly special."
The schools split two games Saturday. EMU advances to the semifinals this coming weekend against Shenandoah, which beat Hampden-Sydney 18-5 on Sunday in game three.
Riddick gave up 10 hits Sunday but just two earned runs for the Royals - who had not won a tourney game since 2002 before Saturday.
Brett Lindsay was 4-for-5 and drove in three runs and Brendan Barrett pitched a complete game as EMU beat Randolph-Macon 7-4 in the second game Saturday.
Lee, Elkton's Jacob Merica (East Rockingham) and John Judy, a product of Hampshire in West Virginia, added two hits for the Royals. Barrett allowed 14 hits but just four runs - two earned.
In the first game Saturday, Ray Tricario, Solomon and Billy Quinn hit homers for EMU but the Royals lost 14-6 to the nationally-ranked Yellow Jackets. Tricarico had three hits and drove in three while Solomon had two hits and drove in two.
In game three on Sunday, the Royals scored five runs in the top of the fifth to take a lead of 7-3. EMU is 9-13 while the Yellow Jackets fell to 23-11.
In other weekend sports:
College Baseball
Bridgewater 6, Roanoke 4: Hunter Clever had a memorable day and the Bridgewater College baseball team pulled an upset twice to advance in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament on Saturday.
Clever got the save in the second game as the No. 6 Eagles beat No. 3 seed Roanoke 6-4 as Brett Tharp and Harrisonburg grad Kevin Navedo hit homers. Navedo drove in four runs while Tharp drove in two and was also the winning pitcher out of the bullpen. Hunter Mohr was the starting pitcher for BC and went six innings and gave up three runs.
In the first game Saturday, Waring Garber of Turner Ashby started on the mound for the Eagles and did not allow an earned run in 5.1 innings of work as the Eagles won 4-3.
Clever got the win as he allowed no runs in the last two innings in the first game. He is a sophomore from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania - he gave up no hits and no runs in a combined 3.2 innings Saturday.
"Hunter stepped up big for our program on the mound," BC Coach Ben Spotts wrote to the Daily News-Record in a text. "He has thrown for us this year as a starter and reliever so he can fill any role needed on the mound."
Shortstop Jeffrey Snider had two hits and scored a run while Collin Reid had two hits and drove in two in the first game.
Navedo, a senior infielder, leads the Eagles with five homers and 29 RBIs over just 22 games and 85 at-bats. Junior outfielder Jaret Biesecker, who had two hits in the second game, is hitting .398.
The Eagles will play next weekend, starting Saturday, in a best-of-3 series against No. 2 seed Lynchburg, which won both games against Washington and Lee on Saturday. Bridgewater is 13-13 overall and 10-12 in conference play.
Lynchburg is 30-11, 18-4 after beating the Generals 12-8 and 12-5. Spotswood grad Adam Dofflemyer, a senior reliever, pitched in game two for LC and is now 3-0 with an ERA of 2.65 in 16 appearances this year.
The Eagles lost 17-1 and 12-1 at Lynchburg on May 2 in regular-season play.
North Carolina Wilmington 5, James Madison 1: Justin Showalter (TA) allowed just three earned runs in seven innings but James Madison fell 5-1 to North Carolina Wilmington on Sunday in CAA baseball. Conor Hartigan hit a homer for the only run for the Dukes, who are 9-14, 4-8.
Leadoff hitter Chase DeLauter had two hits and drove in two runs and Nick Zona also drove in two for James Madison but the Dukes lost 12-5 on Saturday to North Carolina Wilmington.
Nick Stewart was the starting pitcher and went just two innings for JMU. He was followed by Donovan Burke, the loser who allowed four runs (two earned) while retiring five batters. JMU lost all three games in the series.
Prep Baseball
Turner Ashby 11, Sherando 2: Jared Peake had three hits and drove in two runs and Hunter Miller had three hits with one RBI as Turner Ashby beat Sherando 11-2 in prep baseball on Saturday.
Dylan Eppard, Peyton Davis, Connor Harold, Grayson Smith and Taylor Fitzgerald (three RBIs) added two hits for the Knights, now 1-2.
Peake was the winning pitcher as he went five innings and gave up two runs while Grant Thomas went two innings and gave up one on five hits.
