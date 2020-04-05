When Abigail Shelly began triathlon training, her college coach knew which would be the most challenging discipline: biking.
"I knew that would be the roughest," said Bob Hepler, who also coaches cross and track and field at Eastern Mennonite University.
But that limited experience with biking came in handy this past winter as Shelly was an assistant coach with the Harrisonburg High indoor track team as a student-teacher. Shelly was able to provide some workout exercises on the stationery bicycle for some of the HHS athletes on bad-weather days.
"In the past maybe we didn't train those days," said Jerry Hertzler, the HHS track coach. "They had the opportunity to train when the weather outside was nasty."
Shelly, 22, was 13th in the nation last November in the triathlon - running and swimming are the other disciplines - while competing for EMU.
Now a senior nearing graduation, she has spent most of this year adapting in various phases of her life. Shelly started running cross country, indoor and outdoor track as a freshman at EMU then was part of the first women's triathlon team in program history last fall.
Shelly decided not to run indoor or outdoor track for EMU this season as she focused on student-teaching. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which closed down Harrisonburg public schools and EMU.
Suddenly, instead of winding down her college days in Harrisonburg, she found herself back in her hometown in rural Mississippi.
“We were given a short amount of time, which made sense. That was jarring for me," she said in a recent phone interview. "Once EMU made that call for people to leave, it totally made sense but it was hard. These past few weeks have given me a lot of time and space to reflect on my time at EMU. What that meant, and all of the different experiences. By far the thing I miss most is the people I lived with and walking around campus."
The good news for Shelly is that she managed to get just enough hours of student-teaching at Harrisonburg High and Stone Spring Elementary to meet her requirements to graduate this semester from EMU. Of course, there will be no commencement exercises as EMU and most colleges in the state are teaching online.
Shelly was a three-time ODAC All-Academic performer and a CTCA Scholar All-American during her career in Park View.
While her college career is over, Shelly is seeking her next athletic challenge.
For now, she is considering the possibility of running a marathon in the fall - possibly in the mid-Atlantic region.
She has been running through a campground and near a reservoir near her home about 15 miles outside of Meridian, Mississippi.
"It is still extremely important for me; I still have been training some. That is the one thing that keeps me sane," she said. "I live in a pretty rural area; cycling is not as prevalent a scene in Mississippi as it is in Rockingham County. I definitely notice a difference."
Finding a time and place to run a marathon could be a challenge for Shelly and many area, largely due to the COVID-19 issue.
"The disruption is just massive," David Monti of Race Results Weekly told The Washington Post.
"I don't know what this industry looks like in a year, especially with the small races," Troy Schooley, the CEO of the company that runs the Pittsburgh marathon, told The Washington Post. "I hope that we see everybody band together through this and no races go away. That would be my dream scenario."
Shelly arrived on the triathlon scene almost by accident.
Hepler came to EMU from University of Texas at Tyler in the summer of 2018 to coach cross country and track and field. Then he was approached by EMU athletic director Dave King about starting a triathlon program for women. At first, he balked. "I figured I would have my hand's full with track and cross country," he said.
But he re-considered, partly due to the exposure the program would bring to EMU before other schools started such a sport. "I wrote the grant and to my surprise, we were awarded the grant," he said.
Hepler looked for students on campus to join the triathlon team and Shelly was among them. She ran a 5K time of 23:20 - the sixth-best time - to come back and take 13th out of 43 competitors at the Division III national event last fall in Tempe, Arizona. She was 19th after the swim portion of the event with a time of 12:09 in the 750-meter portion of that race.
"Abigail rose up quickly," Hepler said. "I could only imagine if she had another year" to train.
But life moves on.
Shelly is majoring in Liberal Arts and K-12 education with a minor in English as a Second Language (ESL) and hopes to teach and coach, possibly in Virginia. She already has a strong supporter in EMU graduate Hertzler, who noted she served as a role model for female athletes at HHS.
"Her personality is such that she meshed with our runners. Seamless is the best way to say it," Hertzler said of Shelly. "She was a perfect fit for the culture of the team dynamics that we already had."
