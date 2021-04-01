Eastern Mennonite University announced Wednesday it was calling off the rest of the women’s soccer season due to limited roster availability. The Royals were scheduled to be on the road today at Randolph-Macon and Sunday at Ferrum to end regular-season play. EMU will also not take part in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.
“These athletes have been outstanding to work with this year,” said Coach Ted Erickson in a statement from the school. “Despite the numerous hurdles they had to overcome, from 11 teammates opting out to various injuries and limited training opportunities, they still came out each and every day to work as hard as they could. Sadly all that comes to an end with just two games remaining.” EMU was 0-5 overall and 0-5 in the ODAC and was outscored 20-1. Sophomore Lily Dodson (Madison County) had the only goal.
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 10, Shenandoah 8: Bridgewater won 10-8 on Wednesday in ODAC men’s lacrosse over host Shenandoah as Chris Martel and Eric Husselbaugh each had three goals. The Eagles led 8-3 going into the fourth quarter.
BC is 2-2, 2-3 and the Hornets are 3-1, 1-1. Martel scored with 1:22 left to give the Eagles a 9-8 lead and Husselbaugh scored to make it 10-8 with 35 seconds left.
Women’s Lacrosse
Roanoke 18, Bridgewater 6: Playing on the road, Bridgewater’s Jodie Welsh scored two goals but the Eagles lost 18-6 to Roanoke on Wednesday in ODAC women’s lacrosse. BC is 1-3, 1-2 while Roanoke is 4-1, 1-0.
Women’s Tennis
James Madison swept the Colonial Athletic Association honors in women’s tennis as Daria Afanasyeva was named Player of the Week and Afanasyeva and Alexis Franco were tabbed Doubles Team of the Week.
Swimming and Diving
James Madison swimmer Madison Cottrell won the 100-yard butterfly in the CAA meet earlier this week in Christiansburg. The Dukes won the event Wednesday night in swimming and diving for the fourth year in a row. Cottrell also won the 200 on Wednesday.
CAA Football
Colonial Athletic Association Football member Albany has opted against continuing its spring football season, the conference announced on Wednesday. “CAA Football respects and supports the difficult decision made by UAlbany to opt out of the football season for the remainder of the spring,” league commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a statement.
The Great Danes, who were 1-3 and out of the FCS playoff picture, had games at Delaware on Saturday and at home against Villanova on April 10 left. Those contests are canceled, and the CAA will announce any further schedule adjustments as necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.