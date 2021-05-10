When Jaylon Lee woke up around 6 a.m. Sunday and looked in the mirror, he had a good vibe about what the day had in store.
"It just boiled down to the fact we had nothing to lose," the Eastern Mennonite senior outfielder told the Daily News-Record on Monday. "I just had the feeling."
The EMU baseball team, after splitting two games in Ashland on Saturday against nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon, had to do COVID-19 testing before leaving Park View around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
The No. 8 seed Royals arrived back in Ashland and stunned the No. 1 seed Yellow Jackets 7-4 on Sunday to take the best-of-3 series and advance to the ODAC semifinals this weekend at Shenandoah.
"It is a credit to what EMU coach [Adam] Posey is doing there," Shenandoah Coach Kevin Anderson said Monday. "They play the game the right way."
Before last weekend, EMU had not won a tourney game since 2002.
"It means a lot," Jones said of the series win. "We didn't have any pressure. Randolph-Macon is the team that had the pressure on. We had to play this one for the ones that are leaving" as seniors.
Lee made a circus catch early on Sunday in center to take away an extra-base hit, then his next at-bat smashed his seventh homer of the season.
"The ball just went up in the air and couldn't tell it was straight up or back. Once I realized it, I had to get going," he said of the catch. "I have learned how to tuck and run this year. I almost hurt my hamstring during the game [earlier]. I had to push through it for the boys."
The Newport News product, who said he felt better Monday, is batting .379 with 28 RBIs in just 87 at-bats. He said he plans to return for another season in 2022, as he takes advantage of the NCAA rule that allows for such a thing due to the pandemic.
"He is one of the best players in the conference, if not the best," Anderson said.
The Royals will begin a best-of-3 series Saturday with two games at Shenandoah, the No. 4 seed. EMU has never won the ODAC title. The only title appearance was in 1983, when the Royals lost 20-0 at City Stadium to host Lynchburg.
EMU lost 11-8 at Shenandoah on April 7 despite three hits by Lee, including a homer. Jordan Jones and Brett Lindsay also went deep in that game. On April 27, the Royals lost at home to Shenandoah 10-2 as Gage Riddick started and lasted just three innings on a day EMU made six errors.
He was the starter on Sunday as EMU shocked Randolph-Macon as Riddick went the distance and allowed just three earned runs.
"I'm just so proud of our guys and excited for our University of alumni who have helped support us," Posey wrote.
Senior outfielder Jacob Merica, a product of East Rockingham and Elkton, has his average up to .237 with at least one hit in his last nine games. He hit .368 last season. Natty Solomon (EMHS) has eight hits in his last five games. Senior infielder Lindsay is batting .375 with 26 RBIs, and Jones has an average of .333 with a team-high 16 steals.
Junior pitcher Brendan Barrett leads the staff in games (10), starts (6), wins (4) and innings pitched (49) and has an ERA of 3.49.
John Judy, from Hampshire High in West Virginia, is second among EMU pitchers in games started (7), wins (2) and innings pitched with 34.2. The Royals have an ERA of 7.24 with no saves - but here they are in the semifinals.
EMU is 9-13 while Shenandoah is 28-9. The Hornets were ranked No. 16 in the nation last week by D3baseball.com. Randolph-Macon was at No. 21.
Bridgewater
Bridgewater College, which upset No. 3 seed Roanoke on Saturday, has gotten some impressive production from Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo since he missed the first few games of the year due to COVID-19 protocol.
The senior infielder is batting .282 with a team-high in homers with five and RBIs with 29. Junior outfielder Jaret Biesecker is batting .398 and sophomore infielder Jeffrey Snider is batting .333 with 16 RBIs and a team-high 17 steals.
The Eagles have two pitchers from Turner Ashby: junior Waring Garber and freshman Nick Griffin.
Garber leads the staff with 43.2 innings pitched with 10 starts and a record of 2-4. Griffin has pitched in 12 games out of the bullpen with an ERA of 4.60.
BC right-hander Hunter Clever is 2-2 with one save in 10 games, with five starts. He has an ERA of 8.72 but pitched in both games on Saturday out of the bullpen, recording a win and a save.
"Tough player who competes and is ready for any situation," BC Coach Ben Spotts, a Fort Defiance graduate, wrote. "I knew he had the toughness and ability to throw in game 2 after appearing in game 1."
The No. 6 seed Eagles will now play a best-of-3 series at No. 2 seed Lynchburg that begins Saturday. Bridgewater has won a league-best 14 titles in baseball.
Hanifee and Peek
Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee was slated to make his first start at the Double-A level on Saturday with the Bowie (Md.) Baysox in the Baltimore system. That was then pushed back to Sunday, but Bowie was rained out in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Hanifee was slated to throw batting practice on Monday in Bowie, Maryland as the team had the day off, according to Justin Ramsey, the Bowie pitching coach. DL Hall is slated to pitch on Tuesday in the home opener for Bowie against Reading, while Hanifee is now to start on Saturday in Bowie against the Philadelphia farm team.
Hanifee worked out this winter in Harrisonburg at Next Level Athletic Development with fellow right-hander Zach Peek, another Orioles' prospect. Peek made the second start of the year on Sunday for Single-A Delmarva and allowed no runs on two hits with three strikeouts in three innings in an 8-5 loss to the Salem Red Sox.
In the majors, lefty and former West Virginia University pitcher John Means of the Orioles was named the American League player of the week Monday after his no-hitter in Seattle on Thursday.
Nationals' Slump
The Washington Nationals, who have lost five of the last six games, will open a series at home Tuesday with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Former Washington players with the Phillies include reliever Brandon Kintzler and, of course, outfielder Bryce Harper. Harper is hitting .292 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 96 at-bats.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that as of June 11 all sports and entertainment venues will be allowed to have 100 percent capacity. That includes Nationals Park.
Historic Game
Division III Salisbury of Maryland - ranked No. 3 in the country last week - lost 7-6 to Southern Virginia in a game that began Friday and ended on Saturday in Salisbury.
The game took 23 innings, the longest in Division III history. The game was suspended Friday and resumed Saturday. On top of that, it was the first win of the season for Southern Virginia after 21 losses. Salisbury fell to 20-4.
Southern Virginia was slated to play April 8 at EMU but the game was canceled.
