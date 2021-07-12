Last fall, Eastern Mennonite baseball coach Adam Posey said he contacted every team in the Valley Baseball League as he tried to find a club for standout outfielder Jaylon Lee.
"No one was interested," Posey wrote Monday.
"We couldn't really find spots because teams were filling up," Lee said Monday.
But then during the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament this spring, Posey heard from recruiting coordinator Gerald Harman of Woodstock. The rest is history - Lee has been one of the top hitters in the league this summer for the River Bandits and on Sunday he had another big night.
Lee was the MVP for the North as he drove in a run with a single and robbed Mike Rosario (Miami) of the Turks of a homer in center in the third inning as the North won 5-0 over the South in Harrisonburg at James Madison's Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Lee said it was his first game at JMU.
"It went right over my head," Lee said of the long drive by Rosario. "I kind of stood there for a second because it was a gloomy sky; I didn't get a good read on it. Once I saw it, I thought it had a chance to go and I had to get back there."
"It was just fun to be out there," he added of the All-Star game. "I was surrounded by great players. We kind of took it serious; we wanted to beat the South real bad."
Lee has seven homers and 29 RBIs in games through Sunday to rank among the league leaders. The Division III star has held his own and then some against Division I pitching.
"I wouldn't say doubts; more like nerves of how it would go for me considering I hadn't played against guys at that level," said Lee, who is from Newport News. "I seem to fit in pretty well. It has been a huge adjustment [facing pitchers] who don't throw lower than 89. It has a rough adjustment, considering off-speed and stuff like that. I am working on that."
Lee has been playing all three outfield spots for Woodstock. He hit .372 with seven homers for the Royals this spring in just 94 at-bats, with 29 RBIs.
The Woodstock skipper is Turner Ashby product Mike Bocock, the VBL Hall of Famer who guided the North to the win.
The South MVP on Sunday was Victor Castillo (Covington, Florida Atlantic) while Edrick Felix (Woodstock, Central Florida) won the 60-yard dash in the pre-game events with a time of 6.43.
The Hall of Fame class was honored before the game and it included Curt Dudley, the long-time voice of the Turks and a graduate of Bridgewater College.
"Humbly honored with induction into the VBL Hall of Fame. Baseball measures success over an extended period of time. My time with the VBL began in 1983, and I sincerely appreciate the recognition," he wrote on social media.
Durable Pitcher
It was fitting that Parker Heinemann was the starting pitcher for the winning East squad in the Rockingham County Baseball League All-Star game on Saturday at Clover Hill.
He leads the surprising Stuarts Draft staff in appearances with nine so far in regular-season play and in innings pitched with 20.1. He is 1-0 with an ERA of 4.86 for the Diamondbacks, who were 8-6 through Sunday after winning just five games last year.
Getting the save for the East was Clayton Michael, the product of Mt. Sidney who has had an impressive few months.
The Fort Defiance grad was a regular on the infield as a freshman this spring for Ferrum and is now hitting .274 with 12 RBIs and five steals in his first 14 games for Grottoes. He hit .259 for Ferrum this spring with seven steals.
Jose Rocha (Elkton) had two hits to aid the East, which trailed 8-3 before coming back to win 10-8.
If two All-Star games were not enough, EMU hosted a travel baseball event this past weekend in Park View. At least one team that stayed at a hotel in Harrisonburg was from Manassas.
Gavin Sheets
Gavin Sheets hit his third homer in the majors on Friday for the White Sox in Baltimore with his father, Larry, looking on.
The elder Sheets played baseball at Staunton High, basketball at Eastern Mennonite University and was the Orioles MVP in 1987 as an outfielder/designated hitter.
The younger Sheets, 25, played at Wake Forest and made his MLB debut on June 29 with the White Sox. He grew up in the Baltimore area and is a first baseman.
Gavin Sheets was drafted in the second round by the White Sox in 2017 and was hitting .225 in his first 40 at-bats in the majors. He started at first base again on Sunday in Baltimore.
Tyler Zombro
Harrisonburg native Tyler Zombro, a pitcher in the Tampa Bay system, thanked his caregivers, family and friends on social media with their support after he was hit in the head with a batted ball earlier this season while pitching for Triple-A Durham against Norfolk.
Zombro went to Staunton High and pitched at George Mason University and for the Staunton Braves in the VBL.
"I have nothing but phenomenal things to say about all of my caregivers thus far (including my wife). I appreciate the support and cannot wait until I can get back over to the DBAP to be around my teammates and see more W’s. Thanks again and God Bless!!" he wrote on social media late last week.
"To everyone who continues to reach out about my progress, thank you! Over the last couple of weeks my cognitive function has improved greatly, and I have tested out of both speech and occupational therapy. I continue PT sessions with concussion specialists at Duke" hospital in Durham.
Va. Tech Coach
According to The Richmond Times-Dispatch, Virginia Tech Coach John Szefc received a four-year contract extension that goes through the 2027 season.
His team lost 15 of its last 17 games against ACC foes this past year. He came to Blacksburg in 2017 after guiding the University of Maryland.
Cal Ripken League
James Madison has several players in summer leagues. That includes Sean Culkin with Silver Spring-Takoma Park in the Cal Ripken League in Maryland.
Sam Landess and Ethan Rothstein have been with the Braves in the same league; the Braves are slated to play Wednesday at Silver Spring-Takoma.
Chase DeLauter, a two-year standout for the Dukes, was hitting .327 with six homers in his first 14 games in the Cape Cod League with Orleans. He was fifh in the league in hitting, first in homers and among the top five in RBIs through Sunday.
MLB All-Stars
The Major League All-Star Game is Tuesday in Denver and the Washington Nationals who were picked are Max Scherzer. Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber (injured) and Trea Turner.
The Oriole named to the American League squad: outfielder Cedric Mullins, who played at Campbell at North Carolina. He was born in Greensboro, N.C.
In other majors news, Virginia native Brandon Lowe of Tampa Bay hit his 21st homer of the year Sunday against the Jays. The winning pitcher was Robbie Ray, a former prospect with the Nationals.
MLB Draft
The Orioles took Colton Cowser with their first pick of the draft Sunday. He is an outfielder from Sam Houston State and went fifth overall.
The Nationals selected shortstop Brady House out of a high school in Georgia with their first pick, at No. 11. The draft ends Tuesday.
Agent Of Change
Notable sports agent Tom Reich died at the age of 82 on July 3, according to The Washington Post. He represented several MLB stars with the Pirates, including Dave Parker, John (The Candy Man) Candelaria, and Manny Sanguillen.
He also represented slugger Mo Vaughn, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks while in college at Seton Hall. "I was a fiery guy," Reich told The Sports Business Journal in 2004.
He represented several Black and Hispanic stars. "The racism factor back then was awful for the players," he told the same publication. Reich started as an agent in 1970.
