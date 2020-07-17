PARK VIEW - There is an eerie calm on the campus here at Eastern Mennonite University.
Early one morning this week, two young women walked a dog across campus while nearby a maintenance worker watered plants. Birds had the frisbee golf course to themselves off Hillcrest Drive while two other women walked the track as sprinklers soaked the nearby softball field.
This scenario is not specific to colleges in just the Harrisonburg area. It is a scene being played out across the land - call it the calm before the unknown. With COVID-19 still raging in most of the country, colleges and universities are trying to decide whether to open fully, teach online only - or a combination of the two.
"It's been interesting to have it pretty empty," Jenny Posey, the EMU women's basketball coach, says of the Park View campus. "But I think our grounds still look really nice; the campus is still really being taken care of."
This is the seemingly idyllic environment in which Posey finds herself as she prepares for her third season as coach at Division III EMU.
Many U.S. educators in some parts of the country are terrified to get back to a physical classroom. Political in-fighting between governors, mayors and the President over wearing a mask as well as other issues, don't help. As sports columnist Thomas Boswell wrote recently in The Washington Post - and I paraphrase - we as a country can't pull together and be a team. For those of us who were ever part of a team that pulled together, it's a sad commentary.
Posey, part of a winning basketball program at Bridgewater College, hadn't been on the EMU campus much from mid-March until the past few weeks. One of her 11 incoming players hadn't even set foot on campus until last week.
"I tried to stay really structured for those two months, working at home," said Posey, who is married to EMU baseball coach Adam Posey. "We just bought a house in December and luckily we have enough bedrooms that we have our own home offices."
In a normal summer, Posey notes, would be on the road at AAU tournaments - but most of those events have been called off this year. "We opened up (campus) for visits - it has been about a month now. That is something that has been drawing me to campus a lot more," added Posey, a 2012 BC graduate.
The dominoes of college sports keep falling closer to Harrisonburg, coming from the north.
First, the Ivy League called off fall sports, then the Patriot League and then Thursday the Norfolk-based MEAC followed suit. "I think we have to protect our kids first and foremost," Norfolk State football coach Latrell Scott told The Daily Press. The MEAC is made up of historically Black colleges, and it should be noted that COVID-19 has hit the African-American community especially hard in many locales.
On Friday, the Richmond-based Colonial Athletic Association suspended football for 2020 - but James Madison may try to come up with an alternate schedule.
Granted, those are Division I schools dealing with the fall while Posey and EMU, along with Bridgewater hoop coach Sarah Mathews, are at the Division III level with a winter sport.
But last week Washington & Lee, a fellow member of the ODAC, announced it would not field fall teams. Bridgewater was slated to host the Generals in its homecoming football game in October. EMU was to face W & L in women's basketball on Nov. 18 - in the fall semester, though a winter sport.
"I think the ODAC will make a decision soon," Posey said Wednesday about fall sports.
As of Friday, no ODAC athletics events will begin before Sept. 11. EMU, meanwhile, hopes to offer in-person classes in the fall semester through at least Thanksgiving.
So will it be a Division I or III conference to suggest a new look for the winter basketball season? That's not something many basketball coaches, athletes - and dare we say, sportswriters - care to think about.
Posey, no matter the scenario for next season, had already faced a challenging re-boot for her program. She took over for Kevin Griffin, who accepted a position as the connections minister for the Philadelphia District Church of the Nazarene in 2018 after 13 years as the Royals coach.
A former Luray standout when she was known as Jenny Logan, Posey has posted a record of 14-36 in her first two years at EMU. Last season the Royals were 4-20 overall, 3-15 in the ODAC and lost seven games by 20 or more points.
"When you are competitive, you don't want to lose," Jean Willi, her coach at BC, said of Posey. "She had to be first. That competitive juice will come through with her in recruiting."
Posey feels with 11 newcomers on the way, she is on the cusp of completing the transition of putting her stamp on the program.
"I have been part of a lot of building programs," said Posey, a former coach at Hollins and Lynchburg. "It has been interesting to go through that process (at EMU). I feel this year will be definitive for our program."
Many of her happy thoughts have come in the last few weeks with her recruits, several of whom had their senior prep year end prematurely in March.
"I think they are trying to stay optimistic and we are trying to help," Logan said. "Full steam ahead until it isn't. We will be ready to adapt and make it a great experience if there are issues (with the season). Mentally, I am preparing for anything."
Right now, in life and basketball, "trying to help" and "prepared for anything" may be good slogans for all of us no matter the political preferences or whether we feel schools should re-open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.