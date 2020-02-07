Roughly 18 months into his tenure as Harrisonburg’s police chief, Eric English faces one of his biggest challenges to date: filling his department’s three captain spots.
In a rare situation — maybe the first time in Harrisonburg Police Department history — each of the agency’s top bureau spots are vacant at the same time due to retirements.
Who English picks to fill the spots, and the subsequent vacancies the promotions create, could shape his legacy.
“These will be the future leaders of the department,” he said. “These will be the people that are here long after I’m gone. It’s extremely important we put the right people in the right positions. I’m being really, really patient.”
Two of the three spots opened up in July when Capts. Dan Claytor and Richard Sites retired.
Claytor began his career in 1971 as a dispatcher and was hired as a full-time police officer in 1974. He was promoted to detective in 1979, sergeant in 1991, lieutenant in 1992, and captain in 1997.
Sites was hired in 1989 as a patrolman. He was promoted to sergeant in 1995 and to lieutenant in 1997. He was promoted to captain in 2011.
The third vacancy opened up last week after Capt. Tom Hoover retired. Hoover started with HPD in 1983 and was promoted to captain in 2011.
English will be filling spots for operations bureau commander, special operations bureau commander and administration bureau commander.
The selections will come from the six lieutenant spots. Once the captains are selected, he will fill the vacant lieutenant spots from the department’s sergeants. The sergeant spots will be filled from the pool of corporals. The corporal spots will be filled by patrol officers.
“It’s a trickle down effect,” English said.
English said he plans to hire an outside vendor to develop and administer a testing process for the officers applying for promotions.
He envisions the test being a combination of multiple choice and scenario-based questions that test the officers’ understanding of HPD’s policies and procedures.
English said the scenario-based portion of the test will provide the officers with an emergency incident. The officer will then have to describe how they would react, for example, what the officer would do, based on policies and procedures, in a hostage situation.
“You have to know what you need to do,” English said.
Based on the test results and interviews, English and Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho will select officers for promotions.
English said he hopes to have all the promotions filled by the end of the year.
To start the process, English is looking to fill six patrol officer positions. Three of the spots are to fill the eventual vacancies from hiring captains. The other three spots are vacancies due to normal turnover.
HPD plans to offer testing for patrol officer positions on March 14.
