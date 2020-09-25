Rolling crests of green and shimmering streams of blue are iconic views and trademarks of the Shenandoah Valley.
Today is National Public Lands Day, and celebrations are null this year with the pandemic, but explorers can still observe the holiday by breathing in the crisp mountain air and enjoying the fall foliage unfurling this weekend.
Shenandoah National Park is celebrating National Public Lands Day with fee-free entry all day. The holiday is one of six days each year when entry fees are waived. The next fee-free day is Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
Staying at home? You can visit the park virtually through the park's app or website.
Shenandoah National Park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you miss the fee-free day, individual passes are $15 and have a seven day duration period. Passes can be purchased at the park's entrance or online.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.