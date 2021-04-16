Rockingham County sheriff's deputies charged a 14-year-old East Rockingham High School student Thursday for bringing an Airsoft BB gun to school.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the gun was blacked out to make it appear like a real pistol.
He said deputies were called to the school at about 8:40 a.m. after school administrators and a school resource officer became aware of the gun. Hutcheson said the student displayed the gun to classmates, but made no verbal threats or actions toward harming anyone.
The student, whose name hasn't been released because he's a juvenile, was charged with misdemeanor brandishing a firearm.
The case is pending in Rockingham County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
— Staff Report
