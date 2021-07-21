Angelo Cabral and Andrew Ward threw well out of the bullpen and host Charlottesville took advantage of three Harrisonburg errors to beat the Turks 6-2 on Tuesday in Valley Baseball League action.
Cabral came on in the fourth and allowed just one run in three innings. Ward, a VCU pitcher from Troy in Fluvanna County, took over in the seventh for the first-place Tom Sox and also allowed one run in three innings.
Conor Hartigan had an RBI double and Jordan Sweeney (Rutgers) had a single to drive in Hartigan for a 2-0 lead in the first for the Turks.
But Charlottesville also scored two runs in the last of the first off Harrisonburg starter Adam Riggleman, who allowed six runs (three earned) in two innings. The Tom Sox then scored four runs in the last of the third for a lead of 6-2. Hartigan raised his average to .254 while Sweeney is now batting .313.
Hartigan, transferring to Virginia Tech from James Madison, had two hits and scored two runs while Sweeney had hits in his first three trips. Brett Whiteman had a strong outing for the Turks, allowing just one hit and no runs in five innings out of the pen. The Turks (18-19) now trail Charlottesville (29-9) by 10.5 games.
In other baseball Tuesday:
RCBL
Montezuma 9, Grottoes 7: Host Montezuma scored three runs in the last of the eighth - after Grottoes had scored three in the top of the inning - to come back and beat the Cardinals 9-7.
Clayton Michael hit a homer in the top of the first to give the Cardinals a lead of 1-0 but the Braves scored two in the last of the first. The Braves scored in three of the first four innings and led 4-1 after four. Noah Burtner was the starter for Grottoes; Hunter Clever got the ball for the Braves and allowed four runs in seven innings.
Jacob Critzer drove in three runs for the Braves while Gavin Rush had three hits. Keegan Woolford hit his league-high ninth homer and drove in three runs for Grottoes, who had some defensive miscues in the last of the eighth.
New Market at Clover Hill: Calvin Pastel was the starting pitcher for the Shockers while Kellen Hoover got the nod for the host Bucks. Pastel allowed just two earned runs in six innings in a game that ended after DN-R print deadlines. New Market led 5-3 going to the last of the eighth. Hoover allowed just one earned run in six frames.
MLB History
An all-women broadcast crew made history in calling the Baltimore Orioles game on Tuesday at Tampa Bay for YouTube.
The play-by-play broadcaster for the five-woman crew was Melanie Newman, a broadcaster with the Orioles during the season. She was in the Carolina League calling Salem Red Sox games in 2019.
Nats News
In other MLB news, general manager Mike Rizzo of the Nationals told reporters Tuesday it is unlikely infielder Starlin Castro - on administrative leave by Major League Baseball over a domestic abuse case - will join the team this year. "I don't care how good of a player you are. It's zero tolerance," Rizzo said. "We do pride ourselves - you’ve heard me say it a million times - that you read about our guys in the sports section and not the other sections. And this time we failed."
Daniel Hudson (ODU) pitched a perfect eighth for Washington on Tuesday, Josh Bell hit his 100th career homer and the host Nationals beat the Marlins 6-3 as Brad Hand pitched ninth.
