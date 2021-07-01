Dr. Roger Mast, the men's soccer coach at Eastern Mennonite University for the past 30 years, made a 10-day trek to Europe in 2009 with other soccer coaches.
Trip highlights included watching famed AC Milan of Italy play, as well as visiting the training center for the Swiss national teams. The men's team for Switzerland was on the road but Mast was able to see the women's side train, an experience he describes as "cool."
A native of Rockingham County, who played soccer at EMHS and EMU, Mast has been reminded this summer about the global power of soccer as he watches the Euro 2020 tournament.
A neighbor of Mast in the city is from Ukraine, and his home country is in a state of euphoria these days after their 2-1 victory over Sweden in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday. "He was so excited - and he's a casual fan," Mast told me this week about his Ukrainian neighbor.
Ukraine's win advanced it to the European Championship quarterfinals for the first time ever. The tournament is down from 24 to eight national teams, with Switzerland facing Spain on Friday at noon in St. Petersburg, Russia and Belgium going against Italy at 3 p.m. in Munich.
On Saturday, the Czech Republic will oppose Denmark at noon in Baku, Azerbaijan while England will face Ukraine - with Mast's neighbor no doubt tuning in - at 3 p.m. from Rome. All times are Eastern Daylight.
Mast feels that Spain and Belgium are the teams to beat, especially after England knocked out powerhouse Germany and Spain downed Croatia earlier this week. France beat Croatia in the World Cup final in 2018 in Moscow.
Among the EMU players Mast has coached is Anxo Perez, who is from Spain and was an attacking midfielder in the late 1990s for the Royals. He was an exchange student in Ohio before coming to EMU and played in high school for Coach Kenny Shank, who was a standout soccer player for EMHS and EMU in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
"That was a really cool connection we had," Mast said of landing Perez, who was named a top EMU alum in 2017. He spent Homecoming weekend that year in Park View with the family of Kathleen Roth, the former director of the Intensive English Program at EMU. "He was really into soccer and was an interesting and engaging conversationalist," according to Roth.
While Perez was never played at the national level, Mast said the former EMU player returned to his home country and is a motivational speaker and entrepreneur.
Over at James Madison, the Dukes also had connections to European soccer this past season as the men's roster included European players from Spain, Sweden, Germany, Norway, and Iceland.
The JMU women's roster had players from Sweden, France, Germany and England and Spain.
Ebony Wiseman, a senior this past season for the Dukes, will certainly be rooting hard for her native England on Saturday while Alba Fernandez and Lara Sanchez, freshmen this past year for JMU, will be pulling for their native Spain.
Ryan Bennison, the men's soccer coach at Bridgewater College, has taken some of his teams to England, Germany and Belgium to face lower-level clubs and watch high-level matches, including the Premier League in England.
While as a player in college at Anderson in Indiana, he made a similar soccer-seeking adventure to Germany and France. The NCAA allows college teams to make one overseas trip every four years if they have the funds.
So how important is soccer in Europe?
"It is interwoven in the culture," Bennison told me on Thursday as he worked from the Sugar & Bean Cafe on Main Street in Bridgewater.
Euro 2020, to Europeans, is second in importance only to the World Cup.
Another factor causing excitement this year is that some of the European powerhouses have been eliminated, including Germany, defending Euro 2016 champ Portugal, and France.
For the uninitiated, the Euro tourney began in 1960 and is held every four years. The current tournament should have been held last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.
But officials decided to stick with Euro 2020 as the label to mark the 60th anniversary of the event. With a pan-European emphasis, stadiums around Europe have been hosting matches.
It would have been easier to play at just one site in a famous European capital, such as London or Paris. But the tourney has held matches in eastern European cities such as Budapest and Bucharest. A Saturday match will be in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan - some 1400 miles east of Moscow and eight time zones ahead of Virginia.
I don't pretend to be an expert on soccer - far from it. I never played at any level; my two daughters played in a youth league for a year before finding volleyball more to their liking.
While living in Hungary for three years with family, however, I did learn to appreciate the passion Europeans have for the beautiful game, which almost of them call football.
About 15 years ago I took the train two hours to Budapest to watch the Hungarian national team play a friendly match against another European country. I got to see the home soccer field of a major club in Serbia while covering a basketball game in Belgrade.
And we were fortunate to be in Hungary in 2004 when Greece hosted the Summer Olympics. It was fun to be outside with hundreds of people on a warm summer night watching the Olympics on a big screen set up in a major plaza in Szeged, a city of about 200,000 just north of Serbia.
I realize another major soccer tourney is taking place - the CONCACAF 2020 for countries in the Caribbean, South America and Central America. But there are only so many hours in a day.
Soccer is not for everyone, and that is fine. Some find it boring - just like many find baseball boring.
But, oh, if detractors were in a pub in London or a plaza in Italy this weekend to watch if the home side (team) can get a result (victory) on the pitch (field) in Euro 2020 - then they might come to feel a little bit differently about soccer.
Bennison, the BC mentor, realizes most Americans like high-scoring games - whatever the sport. He notes UCLA basketball coaching legend John Wooden grew to love soccer since teamwork was stressed.
"Soccer is the ultimate team game," Bennison said. "Seeing something live makes a difference." Watching on television this weekend is the next best thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.