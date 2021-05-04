A multi-jurisdictional grand jury indicted a former Virginia Beach priest accused of molesting a child while on a ski trip at Massanutten Resort in Rockingham County four decades ago, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced Tuesday.
Former Catholic priest Father Paul David Ryan is charged with two felony counts of carnal knowledge by force of a minor.
“Our investigation with Virginia State Police into potential clergy abuse in the Commonwealth remains ongoing and I want to encourage anyone who may have more information about this case or any other instances of abuse to please reach out to us as soon as possible,” Herring said in a statement. “I understand that coming forward with this kind of experience can be difficult or scary, but I pledge to you that, no matter how long ago the incident occurred, we will take it seriously and ensure that you get the support and help that you need and deserve.”
Ryan was indicted on April 13.
A press release from Herring’s office states that Ryan, who had been living in Australia, is in custody and awaiting extradition to Virginia for prosecution.
Herring’s office said the alleged crimes happened when Ryan was an ordained priest assigned to the Star of the Sea Parish and the affiliated Star of the Sea School, both in Virginia Beach.
The crimes took place between 1979 and 1980, according to the press release, during a church-affiliated trip to the McGaheysville resort.
The press release states that Ryan arranged for him and the victim to stay at the same house together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.