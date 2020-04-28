Chris Marinak is like a lot of parents these days, working from home while his young children try to keep up with their education.
And like a lot of parents the former University of Virginia pitcher is hoping to get out of the house soon.
Marinak's project is to help the Major League Baseball season get started. The 39-year-old Virginia Beach native is the Executive Vice President, Strategy, Technology/Innovation at MLB, and is involved in nearly every major off-the-field facet that is important to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
"Hopefully we will play close to a full season," Marinak, who pitched several times against James Madison, told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday. "I think we are optimistic we are going to get in a good portion of the season. We are trying to be prepared and ready to go when we get the information (from local officials). I think we are all optimistic we are going to play this year."
The concerns over the coronavirus pandemic forced Spring Training sites to be closed last month, and the start of regular-season play was put on hold.
So while he and his family are staying in Florida with relatives, Marinak holds regular Zoom meetings with at least 500 MLB employees. Many of these are software engineers and product managers.
In the past, he has been heavily involved in putting together the MLB schedule, though now he focuses more on social media and technology.
"We have a pretty complex and extensive software program," Marinak said. MLB has taken advantage of that software to be ready to put out a schedule when the time comes for what he hopes will be the 2020 season.
The Marinak family home is normally in Manhattan.
With New York becoming a hot spot, Marinak and his wife, Jennifer, and three young children flew from New York to Florida in the middle of March to stay with his wife's family in the Palm Beach area.
"At that point, we didn't know what the outcome would be," he said. Marinak said his wife is doing most of the heavy lifting with the kids.
The former Cavalier reliever has risen better than a high fastball as an executive with MLB.
After he was promoted twice in less than a year, Sports Business Journal listed him as one of their top 40 in the sports industry under the game of 40 in 2018.
Marinak graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering; he also has an MBA from Harvard Business School. He was working with Capital One in Northern Virginia while assisting with the baseball program at James Madison High of Vienna in 2006.
“I decided I wanted to go back to business school. To me that seemed like the perfect fit. I went to business school with the idea of getting back into baseball,” he said.
Marinak landed an internship with Major League Baseball in 2007. He joined the Office of the Commissioner in 2008 after graduating from Harvard Business School and has been there ever since.
"Marinak has been called nothing less than an archetypal league executive by his boss, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred," Sports Business Journal wrote. "With a background that combines playing baseball at the collegiate level at the University of Virginia, engineering, and business administration, Marinak now has one of the broadest portfolios of responsibility of anybody in the sport outside of Manfred himself.
"Working on league economics, strategy, and initiatives such as MLB’s instant replay system for much of the past decade, Marinak was promoted twice last year in the span of just eight months. The first promotion last spring elevated him to executive vice president and added perennially thorny issues such as creating the master league schedule to his plate."
And Marinak has fans in high places.
"If you were going to create a high-potential individual at MLB, it would look a whole lot like Chris,” Manfred told Sports Business Journal. “You look at the total breadth and diversity of his background, that checks a lot of boxes for us.”
That includes playing at the Division I level in Charlottesville for the Cavaliers - his future was not as a player.
On April 2, 2002, in Harrisonburg, Marinak faced four batters and all of them scored in a 13-4 loss to James Madison. The Virginia Beach native allowed one walk and one hit and did not retire a batter.
"I struggled toward the second half of my senior year; I ended up having some arm problems," Marinak said of his senior 2002 season. "The great thing about playing (against) JMU is you got back to your roots; a lot of friends from high school would come to the game. It was always nice playing JMU."
In his last year at Virginia, he was 2-3 with an ERA of 6.31 in 23 games out of the bullpen in 2002. His teammates that season included slugger Mark Reynolds, a former member of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals who retired this month; and Joe Koshansky, who is from Chantilly and played with the Colorado Rockies in 2007-08. Marinak's parents still live in Virginia Beach and he has a brother in Alexandria.
"Virginia is a great baseball community. I know we have a lot of (MLB) fans down there," Marinak said.
