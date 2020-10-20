Now that fire investigators determined Saturday’s blast that leveled a city shopping center was caused by a gas leak, they’re trying to answer a few more questions before wrapping up the investigation.
City spokesman Michael Parks said fire marshals know the gas leak was inside the strip mall, but they want to know where the leak was exactly and what sparked the explosion that was felt and heard miles away.
But, he said, those questions might be difficult to answer.
“We may never know,” he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, city officials posted a picture of a gas meter on social media asking people to be on the lookout for the device or fragments of the meter.
However, within an hour of the post, crews discovered the piece nearby.
“We’d like to have all the possible evidence we can get our hands on,” Parks said.
Saturday’s explosion seriously injured two people. Parks said both victims were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, but they are expected to be released any day. One additional person was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center with less serious injuries.
Naza Salon and Barbershop manager Salwa Mahdi told the Daily News-Record on Sunday that two of the three victims hospitalized by the explosion were a barber and his client, whose names she could not provide.
The barber, she said, told her he smelled gas 15 minutes before the 8:30 a.m. blast on Miller Circle.
The victim treated at Sentara RMH was a James Madison University student, the school said in a Facebook post, and two other students — part of a roughly 30-person Army ROTC group running in a 10-mile race — were treated at the scene. The start-finish line for the race was located 30 yards from where the explosion took place.
The explosion didn’t result in any fatalities.
In addition to the barber shop, the shopping center housed Hometown Music, Element Vapors, Harrisonburg Halal Market and Sweets and Blue Sprocket Sound.
The building had an assessed value of $357,200, according to the Harrisonburg geographic information system, with the land assessed at $236,700 for a total of $610,000, including outbuildings and other improvements.
Neighboring businesses such as Bluestone Bike & Run, Wendy’s, Domino’s Pizza and Funky’s Skate House are closed, but their damaged buildings are standing.
Parks said investigators will likely be on scene until early next week before handing the property over to the owners.
