A large explosion rocked a Harrisonburg shopping center Saturday morning, injuring at least three people.
Emergency crews from various fire departments in the Shenandoah Valley responded to 38 Miller Circle about 8:30 a.m.
City Spokesman Mike Parks said three people were injured, including two seriously.
The shopping center houses Hometown Music, Element Vapors and Blue Sprocket Sound. The stores are located behind the Wendy's on South Main Street, in between Funky's Skate Center.
This is an ongoing story and will be update when information becomes available.
