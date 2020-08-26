Whether it’s Thin Mints to the waitress bringing her food at a restaurant or Tagalongs to customers leaving stores, Cross Keys resident Madalyn Pennington has a knack for selling.
This year, the 10-year-old sold 3,517 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, bringing her career total to 11,443 in five years. Most of the cookies were sold from a cookie booth built by her father.
“We sell cookies basically everywhere,” said Madalyn, adding that her favorite cookie is S’mores.
Madalyn, of Harrisonburg Troop 1297, was honored last week as the region’s top cookie seller. The closest seller sold about 2,000 boxes less. Madalyn won a trip to Disney World for the national Girl Scouts conference, but that was canceled. Instead, she received a scholarship to attend any camp of her choice.
For the third year in a row, she sold the most cookies among roughly 6,000 Scouts in the Skyline Council, a 36-county division of the Girl Scouts covering Central and Western Virginia.
The rising fifth-grader at Peak View Elementary holds the record in the Shenandoah Valley, selling 4,037 boxes in 2018.
Her parents, Conrad Pennington, 36, and Crystal Pennington, 38, said their daughter works almost nonstop during Girl Scout cookie season, which runs from roughly January to March.
“It was a lot of time,” her mother said. “They’re not hard to sell. You just have to put in the time. She sets a goal and busts her butt until she gets there.”
Crystal Pennington said selling cookies is teaching her daughter many life lessons while helping develop skills that she can use throughout her life.
“It teaches her that if she puts in the time and the work, she’ll be rewarded,” she said.
She’s also learning money management skills.
“She can count money back to people quickly,” Crystal Pennington said. “She can run the whole booth by herself. We can sit back and watch.”
It’s also teaching her public speaking skills.
“I was kind of shy around new people, but now I’m not really afraid of anything,” Madalyn said.
Her mother said she’s noticed a big change over the years. She said Madalyn often makes information videos, including one of how to take care of a bunny.
“She’s able to talk to people and have conversations,” she said. “She’s making eye contact.”
Her mother said Madalyn is clever, which helps lead to more sales.
Madalyn would often have her parents take her to restaurants near closing time.
“All the waitresses would have money on them because of tips,” Madalyn said.
She also has her secret spots. While many of the Girl Scouts camp out at the big-box stores, Madalyn hits the smaller locations.
One of her secret spots is Mr. J’s Bagels on East Market Street in Harrisonburg. She’s also known to set up outside Buffalo Wild Wings on Super Bowl Sunday.
Angela Marrin, co-leader of Troop 1297, said she is one of the hardest working Girl Scouts she has seen.
“She is just extremely diligent,” Marrin said. “She’s out there every day. Some are out every weekend, but she’s out there every day.”
The Penningtons said Madalyn’s goal for the upcoming Girl Scout season hasn’t been determined yet because they aren’t sure how COVID-19 will impact how they sell their cookies.
Either way, Marrin said she expects Madalyn to continue to lead in sales.
“She’s very innovative,” she said.” She’ll adapt to whatever is needed.”
