Charles Falden knows all about deep, balanced rosters. The Richmond native and Massanutten Military Academy product played four seasons at Winthrop, where the Eagles won back-to-back Big South Tournament titles.
He was one of four players to average between 10 and 12 points per game to lead the team in 2020-21.
Now a graduate transfer at James Madison, Falden’s early impression after a summer in the gym with the Dukes is his new team has a similar makeup.
“We have depth on this team, I really think so,” Falden, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard said. “Everybody comes in and works hard every day, the same way we did back at Winthrop. I see that mindset of guys working and competing and I’m quite sure everybody can have success.”
JMU lost CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis, who is pursuing a professional career after averaging more than 19 points per game his junior and senior seasons. But the Dukes return six players who averaged between five and 14.4 points last season.
In addition to Falden, JMU added three other transfers who are likely to contribute. Takal Molson has a career average of 12 points per game over two seasons at Canisius and one at Seton Hall. Tyree Ihenacho put up nearly nine points and four assists per game as a freshman at North Dakota State while power forward Alonzo Sule averaged close to eight points per game over three seasons at Texas State.
Winthrop went 84-36 during Falden’s time there, including a 23-2 record last season when he got his first NCAA Tournament experience in a 10-point loss to Villanova. Winthrop had also earned a berth to the 2020 NCAA Tourney before COVID-19 forced its cancelation.
The Colonial Athletic Association will feature several rosters revamped with new talent, including College of Charleston, which hired Falden’s old coach at Winthrop, Pat Kelsey. Kelsey brought in a host of newcomers, including Bucknell transfer John Meeks. Meeks played just six games last season, four against Lehigh, but averaged 25.3 points per game.
But Falden compares JMU favorably to his old team.
“Everybody, every day I see some improvement from a bunch of players,” Falden said. “I have two championship rings, so I’m trying to be vocal and be a leader. I think at the end of the day everybody came here to win and hopefully we will get a championship here.”
Shift In Focus
JMU spent six weeks total during the summer session working as a full team, with seven newcomers getting the opportunity to play with the returning Dukes. But with the fall semester underway JMU coach Mark Byington will have the Dukes doing different types of workouts for the next few weeks.
“We’re kind of going to break off and do more skill and weights,” Byington said.
Weight training had already been a priority for the Dukes this summer with some visible results. Freshmen guards McConnell and Devon Savage each said they put on more than 10 pounds since arriving on campus. Sophomore Terrence Edwards, a 6-6 swingman from Atlanta, is closing in on 200 pounds after arriving at JMU last summer weighing 175.
The extra bulk could allow Edwards to get more minutes at the four spot. Sule, the Texas State transfer, has also seen immediate results working with JMU strength and conditioning coach Coty Greene
“I love Coty,” Sule said. “He’s going to get you right. I’ve put on 10 pounds since I got here. I’m stronger and even a little more springy too. I feel good and I feel like it’s definitely helped me a lot.”
McNair In Portal
Tyce McNair, an East Rockingham High School graduate who played in five games for the Dukes last season as a freshman walk-on, has entered the transfer portal.
McNair originally signed with Richard Bland, a Petersburg junior college, in April 2020. After Richard Bland canceled its season, McNair joined the Dukes that August. JMU will hold tryouts for new walk ons Sept. 8.
