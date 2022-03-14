RICHMOND — The word family is thrown around often in the sports world.
It’s an overused cliche in reference to the bond teammates build, the tight-knit relationships formed within programs and the trust gained through a season.
But it’s a term that Luray girls basketball has shown actually means something.
“We genuinely care about them, regardless of what happens on the floor — win or lose,” Bulldogs sixth-year coach Joe Lucas said after his team fell to Central-Wise 62-59 in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship on Saturday in Richmond. “First and foremost, they know that. They pick each other up. All of that stuff sort of hardens you a bit. It helps us look at the bigger picture with what they’ve accomplished and what they’ve been able to do.”
Fans from all over the Shenandoah Valley flocked to the Stuart C. Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday to support Luray as it sought its second consecutive state championship victory.
“I’m really proud of them,” former Bulldogs point guard and Roanoke College freshman Brynlee Burill said afterward. “You could see how hard they played, how hard they wanted it. They just came up short, but they played really well.”
Burrill joined many Luray alumni in the stands to support the team that has brought a small town together in a unique way over the past three years.
“Everyone is really proud of them,” said Charity McClung, who is the mother of Bulldogs junior forward Jaidyn McClung. “They’ve been together forever. We’re all like family. We’ve supported them 100%. So proud of them. We’re thankful to be here. Win or lose, they’ve worked so hard the entire time.”
From the fans to the administration to the coaches and players, the Bulldogs have preached the importance of remaining like a family through the years.
“It’s big time,” Luray senior point guard Averie Alger said. “We’re in the locker room hugging each other. There’s a lot of emotions, but I think that when we win, it brings us together. And even when we lose, it brings us together.”
Win or lose, Burrill said that remains true for the Bulldogs.
“It’s really special,” the former Luray standout said. “We’re a small community. Even if they lost, we’re going to go back to town and everyone is going to be there along the streets to cheer for them. I’m still proud.”
The word family is thrown around often, but it perfectly describes the Bulldogs.
That’s why, when facing the most adversity they’ve dealt with in several years, the Luray girls basketball program and its fan did what families do.
“We support them whether they win or lose,” Charity McClung said. “We know they did their best and that’s all we can ask of them. They put their all out there and we know that. They gave it their all. We’re proud of all of them.”
