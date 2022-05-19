Farm Credit of the Virginias has hired Allison Carpenter as a business service specialist in its Harrisonburg office.
A lifelong resident of the Shenandoah Valley, Carpenter previously worked at Grand Home Furnishings in Harrisonburg.
"I am looking forward to all that Farm Credit has to offer and cannot wait to get to know my coworkers, but also building relationships with our borrowers," Carpenter said in a statement.
Farm Credit of the Virginias is a cooperative that provides financing for more than 12,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.
