A local agricultural credit provider is accepting applications for its charitable contributions fund.
Farm Credit of the Virginias has launched a Charitable Contributions Fund, where it will offer grants for organizations that support the rural communities the cooperative serves in Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.
"Through the Farm Credit of the Virginias Charitable Contributions Fund, the cooperative will engage with and build stronger partnerships with organizations that preserve and promote farmers and families in its rural communities," the cooperative said in a press release. "The program will allow the association to meet its mission to serve and support the agriculture industry by investing in the growth of agricultural programming."
Two sizes of grants will be issued to applicants each year, the release said, and grants will be awarded for up to $5,000 in funding and up to $25,000 in funding, depending on the scope of the project.
Grants will be awarded to nonprofits, and grants will not be awarded to individuals or private farms, according to the release.
Grant applications for the current funding cycle will be accepted through Sept. 15, and will be awarded by Oct. 31.
Applications can be found on Farm Credit of the Virginias website.
— Staff Report
