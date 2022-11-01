Mary Stickley-Godinez stood outside her farm’s retail stand on Cross Keys Road in Rockingham County. The sound of cars passing by contrasted with the sight of farmland extending into the field behind the hut. Orderly lines of apples, peaches and vegetables filled the space, with mountains framing the view.
“That first moment when you see those seeds come out of the ground, it renders me speechless,” Stickley-Godinez said. “Every time, it’s rendered me speechless, every time for 50 years.”
Mary and her husband Raul co-own Countryside Farm and Nurseries, which grows around 140 different varieties of apples. The company grows fruit and vegetables for wholesale and retail, though Stickley-Godinez said most of their business comes from wholesale. Countryside Farm also grafts and buds fruit trees to sell.
Stickley-Godinez is one of several farmers in the area who sells to one of the biggest eateries in Harrisonburg — public schools.
In 2007, Andrea Early, director of nutrition at Harrisonburg City Public Schools, began attending local food workshops at the Virginia Cooperative Extension office to explore the idea of incorporating local food into the cafeterias.
Early said she focused on local produce at first, and met a farmer named Marlon Showalter at one of the workshops. Showalter was starting a hydroponic greenhouse and offered to provide Early with a few totes of lettuce to see what the kids thought.
“So, that’s where we started, and it just took off from there,” Early said.
The yearly food budget for Harrisonburg City Public Schools is $2.2 million, and Early said a couple of hundred thousand is spent on local food. She likes to think of that as money that stays in the Valley’s economy.
Early said the schools’ definition of “local” is product grown in Virginia.
Early found farmers through word-of-mouth. Sometimes, farmers call the school division, and sometimes, the division calls farmers.
At the beginning of the school year, the schools buy a lot of produce from the Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction, a wholesale auction located near Dayton, Early said.
Early buys, as she likes to call it, “hyperlocal” during this time. Watermelon, cantaloupe, peaches, peppers and cucumbers make an appearance on children’s trays.
“Then, we move into the fall,” Early said, “and we’re doing tons of apples and Asian pears — orchard fruits.”
Countryside Farm sold a mix of apples to Early along with the Asian pears.
When the colder months hit, it can be harder to source locally.
Two weeks ago, a farmer emailed Early and said his heads of lettuce were too small due to a cold snap. He recommended the schools get lettuce from someone else that week.
“When you get into the cold weather, that’s where you might have to supplement a little bit because our kids are still eating, our kids are still in school,” Early said.
Early said she never wants to give the impression that the schools source all their food locally.
“That would not be realistic for the amount of kids we’re serving every day,” Early said. “But our goal is going to be when we can, to the greatest extent we can.”
At Harrisonburg High School, around 1,000 students are fed breakfast each morning. To feed that many people, schools also purchase non-local — but still healthy — options.
Other schools in the state are also sourcing local, Early said, and there’s a lot of movement for farm to school in Virginia.
Steve Baker, owner of Baker Farms in Mount Jackson, met Early at a local food workshop years ago.
Baker sells wholesale pork a few times a year to the schools, with chorizo, a type of sausage, being a popular item.
Baker sells the chorizo in a roughly 250-pound shipment of 4-ounce portions to the schools.
“Andrea didn’t know we had chorizo,” Baker said. “The lights just kind of went off and she asked, ‘Can you do it?’ and I said, ‘Absolutely.’”
Early said the children love the chorizo, as well as sausage that’s used as a pizza topping.
Baker sells the Italian sausage in 40- to 50-pound shipments.
GlenDor Farm, a fourth-generation, family-owned farm located outside Harrisonburg, sold beef to city schools for the first time this month, owner Bryce Blosser said.
The farm sold a 100-pound shipment of stew meat. Blosser said he plans to sell ground beef to the schools in 2023.
When customers buy from him, they sometimes ask what’s wrong with the product, Blosser said. The farm’s meat is dark in color, rather than the bright red usually seen in grocery store cuts.
A number of chemical colorings and preservatives are added to keep meat looking pretty on the shelves, Blosser said, and people are becoming more aware of that.
“Local and small-town butcher shops, all they do is cut up the meat and freeze it,” Bryce said.
Since COVID hit, Blosser has seen a shift in customers’ mentality when purchasing locally.
Blosser said the pandemic helped expose how vulnerable the food supply chain actually is.
The supply of product in local farms is more dependable than grocery stores, Blosser said.
Another local farmer who sells to Harrisonburg schools shared the same sentiment.
“[People] talk about grocery stores always being out of stuff and everything else like that,” said Joe Ulmer, owner of Overlook Farms. “A lot of times, your locals farmers, they have it — of course, in season. Out of season can be a challenge.”
While protein is available year-round, produce can be a bit trickier.
Ulmer is a farmer but also works as a distributor, purchasing products in large shipments and selling to local buyers.
“We’re able to get better purchasing power because we move more volume compared to some of the small markets,” Ulmer said. “We were able to just basically source things easier than some people are.”
Ulmer bought white potatoes, sweet potatoes and broccoli from other farms to sell to Harrisonburg schools. About 900 pounds of white potatoes were bought from Valley Farming in Bridgewater and brought to local schools.
It’s easier for the school system to work with a local distributor like him, Ulmer said, than to track down produce from different farms.
“If there’s a localized distributor that [already] has those connections, [I can] pull from three different local farms and have you your 20 boxes of broccoli or whatever it might be,” Ulmer said.
Ulmer said a bag of potatoes sitting in his store Wednesday would have been dug up toward the end of September.
As the weather gets cold, Ulmer sources food farther South. Around this time of year, he looks toward North Carolina and Tennessee for produce.
“You tend to work down to Florida, and then you turn around and work your way right back to Virginia once the season turns around and comes back,” Ulmer said.
All four farmers said educating the public on where their food comes from is an important part of the business.
Ulmer and Blosser said some children think food is made in grocery stores.
Stickley-Godinez said one of her favorite stories to tell is about a friend who brought her now-husband home to meet her family for the first time.
Her friend needed carrots from the garden, but her husband insisted on picking them himself.
After half an hour, the friend checked outside and saw him wandering the garden. She had to inform her husband that carrots grow in the ground, not on a bush.
“It was in his 20s, but he’d never seen a vegetable growing,” Stickley-Godinez said, chuckling.
“It’s funny, but it’s sad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.