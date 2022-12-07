A Harrisonburg-born poultry brand will be appearing in a few more grocery store cases across the East Coast and Midwest soon.
Farmer Focus, an organic and humanely-raised poultry company, announced a retail expansion throughout the region after seeing a 52% increase this year, according to a Tuesday press release.
Corwin Heatwole, a sixth-generation farmer, opened his processing facility in Harrisonburg in 2014. The brand first appeared in 300 to 400 stores during the summer of 2018, Heatwole said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record.
Farmer Focus added 750 new stores during the fourth quarter of 2022 and will now be available in over 3,100 stores throughout the region, at retailers including Kroger, Harris Teeter and Publix, according to the press release.
Farmer Focus also has a new partnership with Safeway in the Mid-Atlantic region.
To keep up with this growth, Farmer Focus hired 20% more farmers in 2022– it now works with 78 family farmers.
It also promoted Stephen Shepard to president and chief operating officer and Kathryn Tuttle to chief commercial officer.
“Addressing the changing needs of consumers is more critical than ever to help our retail partners win. Our team is stronger than ever and poised to increase value for both our consumers and retail customers,” said Tuttle. “Our teams understand what value means to the modern poultry consumer and are attracting loyal consumers to the organic category.”
Each Farmer Focus package includes a four-letter ID that customers can scan to learn about the farmers who produced the chicken, according to its website.
The brand is available at the Friendly City Food Co-Op and Kroger in Harrisonburg, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.