FAST FIFTEEN
TOP HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY TIMES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
BOYS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. Seth Harding;12;Spotswood;16:42.00 Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10
2. Jacob Amberg;10;Spotswood;17:25.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10
3. George Austin III;11;East Rockingham;17:43.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10
4. David Beck;12;Harrisonburg;17:51.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
5. Russell Kramer;10;Spotswood;18:21.30;Tri-Meet: Rockingham County Fairgrounds;March 4
6. Hayden Kirwan;12;Harrisonburg;18:39.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
7. Trevor White;12;Broadway;18:41.20;Dual Meet;Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17
8. Drew Hollar;12;Spotswood;18:46.35;Tri-Meet: Rockingham County Fairgrounds;March 4
9. Ross Iudica;10;Spotswood;18:47.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10
10. Dylan Lam;11;Spotswood;18:48.70;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
11. Jack Haverty;10;Harrisonbug;18:48.90;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
12. Christian Souders;9;Turner Ashby;18:50.05;Tri-Meet: Rockingham County Fairgrounds;March 4
13. Scott Showalter;11;Broadway;19:00.15;Dual Meet: Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17
14. Liam Wightman;10;Harrisonburg;19:01.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
15. Zach Kiser;12;Spotswood;19:06.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;9;Spotswood;20:17.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10
2. Taylor Driver;9;Broadway;20:17.53;Dual Meet: Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17
3. Rachel Craun;11;Turner Ashby;21:29.62;Tri-Meet: Rockingham County Fairgrounds;March 4
4. Grace Gardner;10;Spotswood;21:55.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10
5. Annie Poirot;9;Spotswood;23:05.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
6. Jessica Showalter;12;Broadway;23:10.62;Dual Meet: Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17
7. Josephine Brumfield;11;Turner Ashby;23:19.11;Dual Meet: Rockbridge County High School;March 17
8. Natalie Watts;10;Broadway;23:21.60;Dual Meet: Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17
9. Zoe Deeble;10;Spotswood;23:22.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
10. Lena Blagg;9;Harrisonburg;23:45.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
11. Gabbi Haskins;12;Turner Ashby;23:53.52;Dual Meet: Rockbridge County High School;March 17
12. Eliana Teshome;10;Turner Ashby;23:58.01;Dual Meet: Rockbridge County High School;March 17
13. Bree Mitchell;12;Broadway;24:05.88;Dual Meet: Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17
14. Elizabeth McClure;12;Spotswood;24:16.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
15. Dara Showalter;12;Harrisonburg;24:20.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17
