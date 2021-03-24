FAST FIFTEEN

TOP HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY TIMES IN THE CITY/COUNTY

BOYS

Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date

1. Seth Harding;12;Spotswood;16:42.00 Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10

2. Jacob Amberg;10;Spotswood;17:25.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10

3. George Austin III;11;East Rockingham;17:43.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10

4. David Beck;12;Harrisonburg;17:51.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

5. Russell Kramer;10;Spotswood;18:21.30;Tri-Meet: Rockingham County Fairgrounds;March 4

6. Hayden Kirwan;12;Harrisonburg;18:39.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

7. Trevor White;12;Broadway;18:41.20;Dual Meet;Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17

8. Drew Hollar;12;Spotswood;18:46.35;Tri-Meet: Rockingham County Fairgrounds;March 4

9. Ross Iudica;10;Spotswood;18:47.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10

10. Dylan Lam;11;Spotswood;18:48.70;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

11. Jack Haverty;10;Harrisonbug;18:48.90;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

12. Christian Souders;9;Turner Ashby;18:50.05;Tri-Meet: Rockingham County Fairgrounds;March 4

13. Scott Showalter;11;Broadway;19:00.15;Dual Meet: Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17

14. Liam Wightman;10;Harrisonburg;19:01.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

15. Zach Kiser;12;Spotswood;19:06.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;9;Spotswood;20:17.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10

2. Taylor Driver;9;Broadway;20:17.53;Dual Meet: Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17

3. Rachel Craun;11;Turner Ashby;21:29.62;Tri-Meet: Rockingham County Fairgrounds;March 4

4. Grace Gardner;10;Spotswood;21:55.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10

5. Annie Poirot;9;Spotswood;23:05.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

6. Jessica Showalter;12;Broadway;23:10.62;Dual Meet: Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17

7. Josephine Brumfield;11;Turner Ashby;23:19.11;Dual Meet: Rockbridge County High School;March 17

8. Natalie Watts;10;Broadway;23:21.60;Dual Meet: Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17

9. Zoe Deeble;10;Spotswood;23:22.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

10. Lena Blagg;9;Harrisonburg;23:45.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

11. Gabbi Haskins;12;Turner Ashby;23:53.52;Dual Meet: Rockbridge County High School;March 17

12. Eliana Teshome;10;Turner Ashby;23:58.01;Dual Meet: Rockbridge County High School;March 17

13. Bree Mitchell;12;Broadway;24:05.88;Dual Meet: Ridgeview Park — Waynesboro;March 17

14. Elizabeth McClure;12;Spotswood;24:16.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

15. Dara Showalter;12;Harrisonburg;24:20.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

