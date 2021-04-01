FAST FIFTEEN

TOP HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY TIMES IN THE CITY/COUNTY

BOYS

Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date

1. Seth Harding;12;Spotswood;15:48.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

2. Jacob Amberg;10;Spotswood;17:24.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

3. Russell Kramer;10;Spotswood;17:33.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

4. Hayden Kirwan 12;Harrisonburg 17:41.00 City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

5. George Austin III;11;East Rockingham;17:43.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10

6. Drew Hollar;12;Spotswood;17:44.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

7. Trevor White;12;Broadway;17:45.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

8. Ross Iudica;10;Spotswood;17:49.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

9. David Beck;12;Harrisonburg;17:51.00;Tri-Meet: Thomas Harrison Middle School;March 17

10. Dylan Lam;11;Spotswood;18:00.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

10. Zach Kiser;12;Spotswood;18:00.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

12. Christian Souders;9;Turner Ashby;18:03.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

13. Liam Wightman;10;Harrisonburg;18:21.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

14. Jack Parlee;9;Spotswood;18:36.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

15. Scott Showalter;11;Broadway;18:38.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;9 Spotswood;19:20.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

2. Taylor Driver;9;Broadway;19:48.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

3. Rachel Craun;11;Turner Ashby;20:44.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

4. Zoe Deeble;10;Spotswood;21:33.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

5. Annie Poirot;9;Harrisonburg;21:48.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

6. Grace Gardner;10;Spotswood;21:55.00;Tri-Meet: East Rockingham High School;March 10

7. Natalie Watts;10;Broadway;21:58.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

8. Lena Blagg;9;Harrisonburg;22:11.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

9. Jessica Showalter;12;Broadway;22:18.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

10. Dara Showalter;12;Harrisonburg;22:20.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

11. Josephine Brumfield;11;Turner Ashby;22:37.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

12. Eliana Teshome;10;Turner Ashby;22:55.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

13. Gabbi Haskins;12;Turner Ashby;23:03.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

14. Kate Ruebke;9;Spotswood;23:07.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

15. Juliet Good;12;East Rockingham;23:10.00;City/County Championships – Town Park;March 24

