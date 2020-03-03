ELKTON — With a few dots of sweat still resting on his forehead after a practice session inside of the East Rockingham gym, Cooper Keyes laughed and admitted there's a misconception when it comes to the luxury of being a coach's son.
Sure, the extra advice on the ride home can be beneficial. Learning more about the game is a plus, too. But there may not be a player on the Eagles roster that is pushed and challenged more on a day-to-day basis than Keyes.
“It’s really fun," the 5-foot-9 sophomore guard said about playing for his dad, Carey. "He’s been my coach my whole life, but it means a whole lot more now since I’m in high school. It’s not as easy as a lot of people think. I have to work harder than most to get where I want to be. I’m very grateful. He’s not soft with what he tells me. He lets me know. If I do something wrong, he tells me. I’m really thankful for that because it makes me better.”
The relationship between Cooper Keyes and his father, who is in his sixth season coaching the East Rockingham boys basketball team, is one that has been centered around the game of basketball since he was a young child.
Carey Keyes previously served as an assistant under Kirby Dean at nearby Eastern Mennonite University and Cooper was often seen at practices and games playing with a ball in the corner while his dad got his coaching career underway.
"He’s loved basketball since he was young," Carey Keyes said. "He’s just grown up around the game and I think he’s had a pretty good year so far.”
As the Eagles prepare to take on Brunswick in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at Spotswood High School, Carey Keyes said he didn't always envision Cooper playing as big of a role as he has.
Last year, Cooper shined on the JV level as the team's leading scorer and quickly built a reputation as an up-and-coming standout on the local hoops scene. So naturally, Keyes and the ERHS coaching staff discussed bringing him up to varsity with several key seniors departing from last year's state runner-up squad.
“To be honest with you, at the beginning of the year, we penciled him in as being on the team but we really didn’t know his role," Carey said. "That last spot was kind of up in the air. He just played really well in our scrimmages. The more we talked about it, it was like, ‘Man, if we can have Kyle [Evick ] and Cooper out there and they can both make shots consistently for us, teams are going to have a hard time doubling Tyler [Nickel and Tyce [McNair].’ That was kind of our logic going into it. He’s just been consistent."
One of the biggest adjustments for Cooper at the varsity level as the speed of the game, he said. That's natural for most players in their first few weeks on the varsity level, but there was also a sense of uneasiness when he was on the court.
“In my first varsity game, I was kind of nervous," Cooper said. "I’m not going to lie to you. After practicing and playing against some of the great teams we’ve faced this year, I’ve gotten a lot more confident.”
One of the keys to his rise in confidence has been teammates such as McNair and Nickel, a pair of All-Region 2B first-team selections, and his dad on the sidelines.
Cooper is currently averaging 5.7 points, 3.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He is shooting 41 percent from the field and has earned the role as the Eagles secondary ball-handler when McNair is doubled or forced to the bench.
"He’s gotten more confident and he’s doing a better job on the defensive end now and doing a better job getting some scrappy rebounds," Carey said. "He’s handling the ball well and has given us a secondary ball-handler besides Tyce. He’s definitely grown throughout the season and he’s going to need to be good here in the state tournament as we begin to face tougher teams.”
Both McNair and Nickel said it's evident that Carey holds Cooper to a higher standard, but it's appreciated by the players because it makes the team better.
“Cooper has really put in the work and Coach Keyes makes sure that he puts in the work, especially since it’ll be him, [Nickel] and [Evick] next year," McNair said. "His confidence has grown so much since the first day.”
Sometimes the conversations between the father and son can be a bit harsh, they both said. But it's a relationship that is built upon a mutual understanding that the criticism is only being delivered with the goal of improving both Cooper and East Rockingham's chances of bringing home the program's first state title.
"It’s challenging at times if I’m on him pretty hard," Carey said. "I’m going to be on him pretty hard because as a coach, if you have a son playing, you have to set that example and be hard on them. It’s really rewarding, too. Saturday night was just awesome — winning the region and having him be a key part of the team and experiencing that together. We had a nice hug after the game."
Both Cooper and Carey have built strong relationships with the entire ERHS program throughout the years. The Eagles have taken pride in the "family-like" atmosphere that surrounds practices, road trips, games and more.
“He’s the best," McNair said of Carey Keyes. "Period. He’s always been so great to me and my family. He’s always been cool and supportive. He’s really pushing me to be at my very best. He’s awesome.”
Nickel added: “Coach Keyes is one of the best guys I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most genuine dudes, most caring people you’ll ever meet. He’s also one of the most competitive guys you’ll ever meet, which is why I think he’s such a great coach. He’s been a good role model for everyone on the team because of how he carries himself and how hard he works and expects nothing but the best. … I have nothing but really good things to say about him.”
The dynamic between Cooper and Carey isn't always just focused on hoops, though. Both of them agreed that when they leave East Rockingham after a game or practice, Carey's role then switches to being a father — something he said he enjoys just as much and likely more than being a basketball coach.
“When we’re playing, he takes everything seriously," Cooper said. "When we get home, it’s all nice and fun. He has a sense of humor and a different side to him when we get home.”
After a regular-season game against Strasburg, Carey said Cooper was feeling a bit demoralized after some harsh words from his father — and coach — following the game. But that's when the role-switching agreement came into play.
"Man, I was on him pretty hard during the game and after the game," Carey said. "When we got home, he was pretty upset. I told him, ‘This is dad now. Dad says to listen to your coach and make sure you improve next game.’ I think it made him feel a little bit better. That’s the only way to be. If you take it home, it’s going to be a constant battle.”
Carey and Cooper Keyes both said they've done a nice job of not taking their battles and struggles from the court home with them after practices or games.
That's why, despite the struggles and uphill battle of being a coach's son, Cooper has the same look of determination in his eye when talking about his goals.
“I’ve been watching basketball my whole life," Cooper said. "I’ve learned so much from being around him and just always being around the game."
The Eagles came up short in last year's VHSL Class 2 state championship to Radford. Cooper Keyes wasn't on that team, but he experienced the heartbreak.
So as he reflected back on the long talks and hours in the gym with his father that were sometimes painful and grueling, he said he hopes they both get one more moment to enjoy together at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
“It would mean the world to us," Keyes said. "We came up short last year, but I was around everyone and I live with the coach. I had to go through that as much as the team did. We really want to get it this year and finish the job.”
