Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeb Terrien, who has prosecuted some of Harrisonburg’s most high-profile cases over the last decade, plans to leave the U.S. Department of Justice after being appointed to a federal administrative judgeship, sources say.
Terrien didn’t return a call for comment, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment, but sources say he has informed other attorneys of the appointment.
Court documents also show Terrien began withdrawing from cases in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg last week.
Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsh Garst’s office frequently works with Terrien to prosecute local cases. Many cases, especially drug cases involving large quantities of narcotics, start at the state level and often lead to federal indictments.
“I think he’ll do an excellent job,” Garst said. “He’s been ethical in all the dealings I’ve had with him. He has the temperament to be a judge.”
Terrien graduated from the University of Virginia in 1994 and the Tulane University Law School in 1997.
The 48-year-old has worked for the DOJ since 2004, and has been based in Harrisonburg since 2008.
Terrien helped lock up dozens of drug traffickers attempting to funnel drugs into the Shenandoah Valley, and successfully prosecuted several high-profile local cases.
He was the lead prosecutor in the case of Lorie Ann Taylor-Keller and Nakia Keller, a married couple accused of killing a family of three in Hardy County, W.Va., in October 2009.
The couple, both 45, were accused of killing Taylor-Keller’s ex-husband, Rockingham County firefighter Dennis “Chip” Taylor, 36, Taylor’s 39-year-old wife, Allaina Taylor, and her daughter, Kaylee.
They both pleaded guilty and are serving life sentences.
Terrien also worked on the prosecution team in a 2008 case against five members of the Crawford family — a well-known Elkton clan that operated a multimillion-dollar methamphetamine distribution ring in the town for years.
Many of the drug deals took place in the family’s store, O’Dell’s Grocery.
The ringleader, Vern O’Dell Crawford, was found guilty by a jury of distributing drugs and received a 30-year prison term. Crawford died in prison in 2016.
