Last held in 2019, the Rocktown Author Festival is slated to return in-person on April 9.
The free event not only features writing from more than 15 local authors in a variety of genres but also includes panels for those interested in getting their work published.
It will take place at the Central Branch of Massanutten Regional Library in downtown Harrisonburg from 1 to 4 p.m. with masks required for all attendees.
Throughout the afternoon, there will be an open house meet-and-greet opportunity with local authors. Local authors, including Margaret Locke, will exhibit their works for sale and be available to talk and sign their books in the Community Youth Center on the library’s second floor.
“As an author, one of the biggest challenges is finding your audience,” Locke said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to Massanutten Regional Library for showcasing the incredible writing talent right here in the Valley via the Rocktown Author Festival.”
There will be two informational panels in the library’s first floor meeting rooms for aspiring and current writers. Local authors will serve as panelists.
The first panel is about getting a work published and is called “Authoring 101: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Becoming a Published Author.” It will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The second panel, called “Writing Like an Adult: Thinking Like a Child,” will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and will focus on developing characters in children’s and young adult writing, according to the press release.
Pre-registration is required to attend each panel by visiting the library’s website at mrlib.org.
— Staff Report
