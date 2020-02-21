Creators, patrons and visionaries gathered Thursday for the fourth annual State of the Arts.
Over 50 artists from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County gathered in the Bella Luna banquet room to reminisce on the Arts Council of the Valley’s 20 years of welcoming and sponsoring local creativity.
Remarks were made in support of various council partners and endeavors, such as Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley, First Fridays Downtown and Court Square Theater.
Beth Harter, supervisor of fine arts for Rockingham County Public Schools, spoke to the work of the arts council and how it has enabled more students to access and explore the arts.
“As an educator, this is the best thing that could happen to us. … I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to be a part of this organization,” Harter said. “I really appreciate the connection between the city and county.”
Halfway through the evening, Christopher and Maria Clymer Kurtz, recipients of Advancing the Arts grants, performed an acoustic rendition of “Oh Shenandoah” on classical guitars with strong, soft voices that commanded silence between guests and poured through the packed room.
Kathy Whitten has been a patron of Court Square Theater for years and said the venue’s size and versatility has perfectly created a culture of community that harbors local talent while also attracting big names.
“What better place than Court Square Theater. … So many original ideas percolate in Harrisonburg,” Whitten said. “It’s a wonderful place to meet your neighbors and friends and new friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.