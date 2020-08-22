Every year, the Ham family of Staunton organizes a motorcycle ride to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention in memory of Zachary Ham, who died by suicide at 19.
Over the past four years, Ride to Fight Suicide has grown from a 23-rider affair into a larger event with over 200 participating riders. Today, hopes are high for riders to come out in memory and support of the cause, despite the lack of usual fanfare due to COVID-19 concerns.
Mark Ham said his son’s death prompted him to begin researching rates of suicide nationally, and he was floored by its prevalence.
“After we lost Zach, that winter, I just started doing all kinds of reading and researching … and it’s not a local thing, it’s worldwide,” Ham said. “You got 7-, 8-, 9-, 10-year-olds committing suicide, and it shouldn’t be that way. … You never heard of this when I was growing up.”
In its first year, the ride raised $2,500. Last year’s event raised $19,000. This year’s event was scheduled in June and postponed due to the pandemic, but Ham said $15,000 has already been donated and collected, so his goal for today is to fundraise between $2,000 and $2,500.
Funds from the race over the years were divided between two suicide prevention and education programs: the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and Mission 22, which works to reduce the veteran suicide rate. Ham included Mission 22 in the fundraiser after the first ride because he is a 12-year U.S. Air Force veteran and is horrified by the veteran suicide rate.
“We’ve got to help everybody the best way we can,” he said.
According to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, 45,390 American adults died from suicide in 2017, including 6,139 U.S. Veterans. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists suicide in the top 10 leading causes of death in Virginia.
Ham said he hopes to begin pushing suicide education programs into the local middle schools in coming years to begin conversations on mental health around the time children begin experiencing bullying.
The event was previously held at Shenandoah Harley Davidson in Staunton and moved to Blue Ridge Powersports for the first time last year. General manager Mitch Troyer said last year’s Ride To Fight Suicide was the biggest ride ever hosted at the shop.
Despite the pandemic causing aspects of the day such as live music to be canceled, Troyer said he is glad the event is still planned for the weekend.
“It’s just a ride, but we want to keep the momentum going. There’s not the entertainment, but it should be a big ride for a good cause,” he said.
This year’s ride begins at 8 a.m. and all funds are going to AFSP through Team Zach for the Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience. Over 400 people have responded as interested in today’s event on Facebook.
Riders will leave from Blue Ridge Powersports and ride through Elkton, Shenandoah, Luray and New Market before turning around on U.S. 11 and returning to Harrisonburg.
After the ride, participants are encouraged to meet at Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes for an after party where free swag will be offered and raffle items available. Strite’s Donuts and Sheetz have donated coffee and doughnuts for the event.
Ham said he worries about the declining mental health of people living in isolation during the pandemic, which may cause the suicide rate to climb.
Markita Puckett, chairperson of the local Valley Out of the Darkness Experience and board member of Virginia’s chapter of the AFSP, has worked alongside the Ham family for the past three years and said their work organizing the ride has been invaluable to suicide prevention.
“Despite the dollars they’ve raised, they’ve touched a whole lot of lives,” she said, highlighting how important including a stereotypically macho community is for education. “We don’t think about certain groups being impacted by suicide, but really it has touched everyone in some way. … It reminds us that nobody is in this alone, in some way everybody has been impacted.”
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. To contact the Veterans Crisis Line, dial the same number and press 1, text 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.
