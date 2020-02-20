Court Square Theater is presenting the historical drama “SELMA” on Monday evening to celebrate Black History Month. Following Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “SELMA” narrates how African American resilience overcame brutality during the 1960s while spotlighting the Selma to Montgomery March in spring of 1965, which King co-organized.
Monday’s screening is a fundraiser for the historic Dallard-Newman House. A representative from the Northeast Neighborhood Association will open up the evening with a presentation about the landmark.
At 192 Kelley St., Dallard-Newman House is a reminder of racial injustice in the Valley. Built by enslaved people in 1875, the home served as the first local school for people of color. It is listed in the Virginia and National Register of Historic Places, and NENA hopes to repurpose the building into a museum and headquarters for NENA.
Tickets are $5 and donations will be collected at the door. The evening begins at 7 p.m.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.