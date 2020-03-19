BOYS
1. East Rockingham (27-3, 14-0 Bull Run): A season-ending loss to John Marshall wasn't enough to diminish what East Rockingham did while reaching the state tournament for a second-straight season. Although the loss of point guard Tyce McNair will hurt, the trio of Tyler Nickel, Cooper Keyes and Kyle Evick give the Eagles plenty of reason for optimism.
2. Eastern Mennonite (23-9, 10-4 Virginia Independent): There's no doubt that a new standard has been set for an Eastern Mennonite program that has now reached the state championship game in back-to-back seasons. With Trey Gillenwater and Adam Hatter returning in the backcourt next season, the Flames will look to do what they haven't been able to yet and bring home the program's first championship win.
3. Central (23-4, 9-3 Northwestern): 6-foot-8 junior forward Dominic Strother led the way for this experienced team, but the Falcons were more than a one-man show. Central will take a step back next season with 10 seniors graduating, but the Falcons maintained consistency under coach Jeff Whittle.
4. Harrisonburg (16-8, 9-1 Valley): The first-round exit at the hands of William Fleming in the Region 5D tournament was disappointing, but it didn't take away from how impressive coach Don Burgess and his group were this year. With both depth and an array of athleticism, the Blue Streaks were the best team in the Valley from start to finish and proved it with their first district title since 2012.
5. Spotswood (17-7, 9-1 Valley): Another agonizing loss for Spotswood to end the year with back-to-back buzzer beaters to send the Trailblazers home. It'll always be a season of "what ifs" for Spotswood, but the Trailblazers will be back in contention next season with the duo of Carmelo Pacheco and Ryan High leading the way.
6. Broadway (17-9, 6-4 Valley): The Gobblers had one of the best starting fives in the entire area and strong leadership from guard Jaxson Jameson, but the season-ending loss of forward Ben Alderfer hurt and depth ultimately became this team's weakness. Fortunately, many of those young pieces that struggled off the bench this year will return and with forward Nate Tinnell leading the way, Broadway should still be a playoff team next season.
7. Stuarts Draft (16-10, 9-1 Shenandoah): After a remarkable run during football season, the Stuarts Draft boys basketball team had similar success on the court this year. The Cougars and their up-tempo, fast-paced attack cruised through the Shenandoah District and reached the state tournament for the first time in program history.
8. Page County (17-10, 11-3 Bull Run): Led by a group of seniors that played together for a majority of their lives, Page County was somewhat of a surprise this season as it established itself as the second-best team in the Bull Run behind East Rockingham. Despite never getting over the hump and beating the Eagles, the Panthers still put together a strong season and one its passionate fanbase will remember for quite some time.
9. Staunton (11-10, 6-4 Shenandoah): The Storm were a team loaded with athleticism and experience, but never could quite get it all together under second-year coach Terrell Mickens. Staunton will be strong again next year, but will need to find more consistency if it hopes to compete for a district title.
10. Strasburg (13-11, 8-6 Bull Run): At one point in the season, Strasburg looked like a team that could challenge Page County for the No. 2 spot in the Bull Run. But consistency hurt the Rams and with Da'Neill Holliday, Derek Fox, Trevor Sager, Kamryn Pangle and Craig Pangle Jr. all gone next season, they'll have some holes to fill.
11. Turner Ashby (8-16, 2-8 Valley): After taking some time to get used to first-year coach Bryan Mathews' system throughout the first half of the season, the Knights closed the year as one of the hottest teams in the area. With eight seniors graduating, Turner Ashby has some work to do, but has put down the foundation for the future after some rough previous campaigns.
12. Wilson Memorial (8-15, 4-6 Shenandoah): There were some talented and experienced players on Wilson Memorial's roster this season, but the Green Hornets were another team that struggled with consistency. Sophomore Jaxon Hartman, however, came on late in the season and will give the Green Hornets something to build around in upcoming years.
13. Buffalo Gap (13-9, 4-6 Shenandoah): Buffalo Gap shocked everyone in the area with one of the best starts of any team, but quickly hit a reality check as it entered district play. The Bison will bring back several key players next season, however, and are now taking strides toward turning the struggling program around.
14. Riverheads (15-9, 3-7 Shenandoah): Grant Painter did what he's done for most of his high school career and put up a flurry of points for Riverheads, but the Gladiators didn't get a lot of help from anyone else. Despite that, Riverheads still made a run to the Class 1 state tournament before ultimately coming up short.
15. Fort Defiance (6-16, 4-6 Shenandoah): It always felt like this team was a win or two away from getting things figured out, but never really could. With junior Ryan Cook returning alongside several other key returners, Fort Defiance could be a sleeper pick to win the Shenandoah District next season.
16. Clarke County (10-15, 7-7 Bull Run): There's no doubt Clarke County was led by its trio of seniors in Volkan Ergen, Colby Chils and Jacob Weddle. But the Eagles showed flashes of being a quality team at times and bring back enough talent to have reason for hope of improvement next year.
17. Rockbridge County (9-14, 3-7 Valley): The loss of Jailik Lynch will undoubtedly hurt a Rockbridge County team that already had very limited depth this season. The one positive for the Wildcats is junior Aaron Plogger, who showed off his ability to score in high volumes at times this season.
18. Waynesboro (7-16, 1-9 Valley): After one of the more impressive starts to the season of any team in the area, the Little Giants quickly came crashing down as they faced injuries and other outside factors. Things won't get easier for Waynesboro with Luke Young and Damien Fisher both graduating, but the Giants do have some young pieces that showed promise at times.
19. Madison County (6-17, 6-8 Bull Run): Madison County struggled mightily during its non-district slate, but was able to get things somewhat turned around in Bull Run District play. With seven seniors graduating, however, don't be surprised to see the Mountaineers back in a rebuild.
20. Rappahannock County (7-18, 5-9 Bull Run): As one of the youngest teams in the Bull Run, the Panthers unsurprisingly took their lumps at times this season. But Rappahannock County returns almost its entire roster next season and after a strong finish to this season, it'll be one that could rise to the top half of the league standings next year.
21. Stonewall Jackson (5-18, 3-11 Bull Run): There were times where Stonewall Jackson appeared to be getting things turned around, but ultimately it never could. Now with five key seniors departing, the Generals will be even younger and have a lot more work to do in order to get back on track.
22. Luray (3-20, 2-12 Bull Run): Second-year coach Mat Huff continues to make strides with this program and hopefully the work will pay off for the Bulldogs next season. Luray loses a handful of seniors, but also has some young talent coming back that will be entering their third year in Huff's system.
GIRLS
1. Spotswood (27-2, 10-0 Valley): Despite technically winning the program's sixth state title, the season ended on a bittersweet note when the Trailblazers were forced to share the title of co-champions with Lord Botetourt for Class 3. With the senior trio of Stephanie Ouderkirk, MacKenzie Freeze and Lexi Bennington-Horton now gone, Chris Dodson will have even more work to do next season.
2. Luray (29-2, 13-1 Bull Run): The Bulldogs were one of the biggest surprises of the season as they rattled off 20-straight wins before falling to Gate City in the Class 2 state title game. With Emilee Weakley, Brynlee Burrill and Jaidyn McClung all back, don't be surprised if this squad makes a similar run next season.
3. Turner Ashby (24-5, 8-2 Valley): As another young team that took the area by surprise, Turner Ashby was dominant against teams not named Spotswood this season. With no seniors on their roster, the Knights will come into next season as the favorite to win the Valley and perhaps even a state championship.
4. Strasburg (26-4, 13-1 Bull Run): On paper, the Rams looked like a team poised to win a state title with the lengthy frontcourt duo of Christyan Reid and Jaden Alsberry leading the way. But Strasburg never could figure out Luray late in the year and ultimately fell in the state semifinals.
5. Fort Defiance (19-5, 8-2 Shenandoah): As a gritty, defensive-oriented team, Fort Defiance enjoyed historic success in their first season in the Shenandoah District. Despite falling to Spotswood in the Region 3C semifinals, sophomores Kiersten Ransome and Lilian Berry are bright sports for the future for the Indians.
6. Wilson Memorial (13-9, 7-3 Shenandoah): What the Green Hornets lacked in size this season, they certainly made up with their toughness. Wilson Memorial barely missed out on reaching the Region 3C playoffs, but used a guard-oriented attack to show why the future is bright in Fishersville.
7. Stuarts Draft (14-7, 6-4 Shenandoah): After an extremely impressive start to the season, injuries hit the Cougars hard. When at full strength, Stuarts Draft was a team to be reckoned with in the Shenandoah, but it never could seem to stay at that level throughout the course of the season.
8. Page County (5-11, 8-6 Bull Run): The Panthers were playing their best at the end of the season — even in a season-ending loss to Luray at the buzzer. With several key pieces back next season, look for Page County to compete with Luray for next year's district title.
9. Madison County (14-11, 8-6 Bull Run): Madison County was somewhat of a surprise in the Bull Run this season and was arguably the third-best team for most of the year. With only two players graduating and several young players showing promise, the Mountaineers will be a handful for years to come.
10. Harrisonburg (9-14, 5-5 Valley): As one of the youngest teams in the Valley, one could argue the Blue Streaks actually exceeded expectations this season. But as Mariah Cain, Jay Garcia, Maya Waid and Ellie Muncy now get ready to enter their third year at the varsity level, expectations will only increase around Harrisonburg entering nxt season.
11. Riverheads (15-10, 5-5 Shenandoah): The Gladiators struggled with consistency throughout the entire course of the season and it ultimately backfired in the Class 1 state tournament. Despite that, Riverheads showed improvement in its first season under coach Preston Woods and should expect similar success next year.
12. Staunton (9-11, 2-8 Shenandoah): Sophomore Emma Witt established herself as one of the Shenandoah District's best players for the young Storm this season. Entering year No. 2 under coach Eric Payne next season, look for Staunton to continue to rise up the league standings.
13. Buffalo Gap (9-14, 2-8 Shenandoah): Led by four-year standout Amaya Lucas, the Bison were a team that showed flashes of a district contender at times. Consistency ultimately hurt them, however, and Buffalo Gap will have plenty of holes to fill moving forward.
14. Stonewall Jackson (9-15, 6-8 Bull Run): As one of the youngest teams in the Bull Run, Stonewall Jackson took tremendous strides this season. With Kylene Franklin, Annika Dellinger and Mya Councill leading the way, the Generals could make themselves into a Bull Run contender next year.
15. Clarke County (9-15, 5-9 Bull Run): Depth and consistency were the main two areas of concern for Clarke County. The Eagles never could quite get over the jump offensively and had a district-low 10 players on their roster
16. Broadway (7-17, 5-5 Valley): It was a strong end to the season for the Gobblers, but still somewhat of a disappointing year for a group that showed a lot of promise the year before. Fortunately, Broadway returns a majority of its roster and should expect improvement entering next season.
17. Eastern Mennonite (13-11, 7-5 Blue Ridge): Offensive efficiency was the biggest concern for Eastern Mennonite, but it still found ways to win games. The Flames relied heavily on their hard-nosed defensive effort to put together a winning season in their first under coach Keri Mast.
18. Rockbridge County (7-15, 2-8 Valley): Graceon Armstrong and Emily Galford are two of the better players in the Valley, but it wasn't enough for a Rockbridge County team that struggled with depth. Now with those two gone, it could be a rough couple of years for the Wildcats.
19. Central (7-17, 3-9 Northwestern): There were times this season when Central was right on the cusp of getting its season turned around and making some noise, led by Maria Marston. But the Falcon seemed to always follow big wins with disappointing losses and will now lose one of the program's all-time greats in Marston.
20. East Rockingham (3-20, 1-13 Bull Run): It was one of the hardest years in recent memory for East Rockingham coach Paul Comer, but the Eagles did make improvements and made their coach proud. With several key pieces coming back, look for East Rock to much improved in 2020-21.
21. Rappahannock County (7-16, 2-12 Bull Run): As another young and inexperienced team, Rappahannock County faced inconsistency throughout the course of the season. The Panthers ended the season rough, but should see improvement in the years to come.
22. Waynesboro (0-22, 0-10 Valley): Cierra Bruce was the lone bright spot for a Little Giants team that was simply outnumbered on a nightly basis by most teams. Waynesboro certainly showed fight each night, but will need more than that next season if it wants to win games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.