STANDINGS
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Spotswood;5-0;12-1
Rockbridge County;4-1;9-3
Harrisonburg;3-2;5-6
Turner Ashby;2-3;6-5
Broadway;1-4;1-9
Waynesboro;0-5;0-10
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Luray;6-1;8-3
Clarke County;5-2;8-3
East Rockingham;5-2;8-5
Page County;4-3;7-4
Strasburg;4-3;8-4
Stonewall Jackson;2-5;2-8
Madison County;1-6;1-9
Rappahannock County;0-7;1-10
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Riverheads;5-0;15-0
Stuarts Draft;4-1;13-2
Buffalo Gap;3-2;6-5
Fort Defiance;2-3;5-5
Wilson Memorial;1-4;2-8
Staunton;0-5;2-8
Other
Team;District;Overall
Central;1-4;4-7
STATS
Passing
Valley District
Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
M. Jay (RC);161;257;2,531;22;19
R. High (S);108;183;2,030;22;5
K. Glago (H);107;205;1,474;21;8
C. Haskins (TA);85;172;1,400;9;7
C. Hoover (B);56;132;693;3;6
L. Stuhlmiller (B);46;105;504;6;8
K. Smiley (H);16;35;130;0;2
Bull Run District
Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
W. Fox (MC);80;165;1,318;15;3
T. McNair (ER);84;168;1,243;13;9
C. Hart (STR);70;138;1,175;14;2
C. Childs (CC);78;122;1,166;13;5
T. Knight (PC);30;82;594;12;7
D. Griffith (L);18;33;406;8;1
J. Lemon (SJ);10;32;183;3;4
R. Dennison (SJ);6;27;172;1;3
Shenandoah District
Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
H. Cooke (SD);84;182;1,479;17;4
W. Dod (STA);78;162;1,181;12;14
A. Monroe (FD);72;124;857;6;7
E. Dunlap (R);31;55;558;11;3
B. Dunlap (R);8;9;224;3;1
S. Fitzgerald (BG);6;25;148;2;2
Other
Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
K. Hoover (C);87;189;1,470;12;4
Rushing
Valley District
Name;G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
E. Barnhart (S);13;269;2,852;10.6;32
G. Swinehart (TA);11;197;1,628;8.3;23
G. Shafer (RC);12;125;769;6.2;14
K. Smiley (H);11;85;651;7.7;9
B. McClung (RC);12;86;625;7.3;10
C. Myers (S);13;46;407;8.9;7
B. Conahan (S);13;68;403;5.9;12
J. Quintanilla (TA);11;53;395;7.5;5
D. Williams (H);11;63;371;5.9;1
C. Haskins (TA);11;96;360;3.8;8
L. Stuhlmiller (B);9;26;230;8.9;1
R. High (S);13;32;173;5.4;4
T. Holsapple (S);6;24;168;7.0;1
J. Peake (TA);11;37;134;3.6;0
T. Ruley (RC);2;9;110;12.2;3
X. Collazo (H);11;26;92;3.5;0
E. Poindexter (RC);12;14;90;6.4;2
C. Showalter (B);10;46;88;1.9;1
J. Crummel (B);4;22;83;3.8;0
K. Glago (H);11;50;75;1.5;1
D. Thew (B);10;26;64;2.5;0
T. Foster (H);11;10;61;6.1;1
A. Poindexter (RC);2;5;50;10.0;1
T. Stobbs (S);9;13;49;3.8;1
A. Maul (B);8;27;45;1.7;0
S. Shickel (TA);2;3;43;14.3;0
E. Mims (RC);1;2;33;16.5;1
N. Delawder (B);2;1;30;30.0;0
H. Tomlin (RC);5;2;30;15.0;00
C. Hoover (B);6;50;29;0.6;2
C. Morgan (B);1;5;27;5.4;0
Bull Run District
Name;G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
A. Holloway (L);11;170;1,685;9.9;17
M. Cash (PC);11;170;1,431;8.4;12
T. Morris (ER);13;141;1,368;9.7;16
B. Turpen (PC);11;114;1,053;9.2;14
P. Rutherford (CC);7;110;1,005;9.1;12
C. Dean (ER);13;146;889;6.1;12
I. Dowell (MC);10;63;796;12.6;2
D. Lyman (CC);11;74;769;10.4;8
J. Bray (STR);12;113;754;6.7;11
D. Atkins (L);11;116;557;4.8;8
R. Dennison (SJ);10;154;517;3.4;5
T. Trudell (L);11;84;484;5.8;7
T. Sager (STR);11;60;478;8.0;6
C. Childs (CC);11;75;444;5.9;4
D. Griffith (L);11;62;427;6.9;8
D. Holliday (STR);7;54;366;6.8;2
J. Taylor (CC);11;54;353;6.5;3
N. Rodriguez (ER);12;67;348;5.2;8
S. Estes (MC);10;32;339;10.6;4
J. Couper (L);11;39;321;8.2;3
L. Leso (CC);11;27;239;8.9;2
J. Morris (MC);10;82;237;2.9;2
T. Knight (PC);11;64;227;3.5;13
A. Lilly (PC);11;29;193;6.7;1
J. Higgs (PC);11;23;184;8.0;2
C. Hart (STR);12;76;170;2.2;10
J. Williams (ER);4;22;169;7.7;2
A. Ritchie (SJ);10;43;145;3.4;0
P. McKechnie (STR);12;22;133;6.1;0
K. Hitt (SJ);7;23;124;5.4;0
T. Vanderpuye (SJ);10;35;117;3.3;1
K. West (MC);10;20;115;5.8;3
B. Neary (STR);11;5;107;21.4;1
J. Day (STR);10;19;104;5.5;0
K. Pangle (STR);12;11;94;8.6;1
D. Tapia (SJ);10;30;83;2.8;0
W. Fox (MC);10;22;82;3.7;0
J. Lemon (SJ);10;40;78;2.0;1
B. Martin (STR);7;12;70;5.8;2
C. Short (PC);11;4;64;16.0;1
D. Mendez (SJ);7;17;62;3.7;0
H. Wingate (MC);10;15;59;3.9;0
T. Hasse (L);11;6;58;9.7;1
V. Gonzalez (SJ);9;14;50;3.6;0
T. McNair (ER);13;31;40;1.3;2
D. Trammell (CC);11;7;37;5.3;2
C. Pangle (STR);4;5;31;6.2;0
D. Booker (CC);11;6;30;5.0;1
S. Dekowski (MC);10;7;30;4.3;0
J. Funkhouser (STR);3;8;26;3.3;0
J. Davis (ER);6;12;25;2.1;1
C. Seal (PC);11;4;25;6.3;0
Shenandoah District
Name;G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
Z. Smiley (R);15;240;2,203;9.1;40
T. Kiracofe (BG);11;174;1,349;7.8;14
A. Nice (SD);15;192;1,211;6.1;28
C. Rothgeb (WM);10;148;1,066;7.3;12
T. Bartley (FD);7;136;830;6.1;12
W. Dod (STA);10;148;766;5.2;6
S. Fitzgerald (BG);11;121;745;6.2;11
D. Fitzgerald (SD);15;115;723;6.3;7
B. Hildebrand (BG);11;79;655;8.3;12
C. Burton (R);15;60;651;10.8;5
C. Cox (R);15;88;580;6.5;4
B. Fulton (R);15;68;564;8.2;9
B. Roach (SD);15;115;544;4.7;10
A. Monroe (FD);10;72;456;6.3;4
N. Smiley (R);15;51;441;8.6;4
D. Alston (STA);10;84;367;4.4;0
A. Knicely (FD);9;46;318;6.9;3
A. Miller (R);15;40;309;7.7;8
J. East (FD);8;68;268;3.9;6
T. Roberts (R);15;42;242;5.7;2
C. Smith (R);15;28;189;6.7;0
S. Balser (SD);15;30;167;5.6;2
F. Watkins (SD);15;29;154;5.3;12
H. Cooke (SD);15;32;144;4.5;4
N. Johnson (STA);10;21;141;6.7;2
N. Wilcher (BG);11;14;136;9.7;2
E. Dunlap (R);15;28;121;4.3;3
L. Bryant (R);15;8;113;14.1;1
T. Derozen (STA);10;26;105;4.0;2
T. Veney (FD);4;23;103;4.5;1
S. Harris (BG);11;15;93;6.2;2
B. Dobbins (STA);10;27;72;2.7;0
L. Fomby (SD);15;10;61;6.1;1
T. Chaplin (STA);10;14;56;4.0;0
D. Seekford (FD);10;7;56;8.0;0
D. Ream (FD);10;7;52;7.4;2
J. Howard (SD);15;7;51;7.3;0
I. Hartless (R);15;19;39;2.0;2
D. Gray (R);15;5;31;6.2;0
C. Lowe (BG);11;5;30;6.0;1
T. Staton (BG);11;3;30;10.0;0
C. Conner (BG);11;3;27;9.0;0
B. Dunlap (R);15;9;25;2.7;3
Other
G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
A. Neff (C);11;122;605;4.9;5
I. Dyer (C);11;94;453;4.8;5
C. Conner (C);11;37;174;4.7;2
L. Shockey (C);11;20;100;5.0;1
B. Ball (C);11;21;96;4.6;1
K. Hoover (C);11;43;85;1.9;1
K. Wells (C);11;13;79;6.1;0
G. Lopez (C);11;13;55;4.2;1
Receiving
Valley District
Name;G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
J. Lynch (RC);12;62;1,242;20.0;13
R. Smith (S);13;57;1,143;22.4;13
M. Davis (H);11;32;642;18.9;6
N. Tinnell (B);10;43;635;14.8;3
N. Valle (TA);11;25;492;19.7;4
J. Walker (H);10;39;479;12.3;7
T. Cook (RC);12;25;424;17.0;2
L. Mayr (RC);12;32;413;12.9;3
R. Shonk (S);12;21;401;19.1;2
J. Peake (TA);11;15;331;22.1;2
K. Smiley (H);11;25;294;11.8;5
J. Quintanilla (TA);11;18;284;15.8;2
D. Thew (B);10;23;278;12.1;5
C. Good (S);7;15;247;10.5;4
B. McClung (RC);12;8;152;19.0;2
E. Pinedo (H);11;15;149;9.9;2
B. Onestak (TA);11;16;146;9.1;1
S. Looney (RC);12;16;142;8.9;1
B. Smith (B);10;15;126;8.4;0
Q. Hayes (S);12;5;84;16.8;0
W. Campbell (TA);11;2;76;38.0;0
L. Stuhlmiller (B);9;4;63;15.8;0
G. Mejia (H);11;8;58;7.3;0
C. Myers (S);13;6;57;9.5;1
J. Buchanan (B);9;5;55;11.0;0
C. Williams (S);1;1;55;55.0;0
E. Rogers (RC);1;3;52;17.3;1
G. Shafer (RC);12;9;52;5.8;0
A. Dooms (S);13;6;47;7.8;1
J. Ott (B);8;10;46;4.6;1
G. Swinehart (TA);11;4;34;8.5;0
Bull Run District
Name;G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
D. Lyman (CC);11;33;631;19.1;7
T. Morris (ER);13;40;624;15.6;7
K. West (MC);10;33;465;14.1;6
H. Wingate (MC);10;30;450;15.0;5
T. Stinnette (STR);12;24;430;17.9;6
T. Sager (STR);11;22;420;19.1;5
J. Bourdon (MC);10;35;360;10.3;5
T. Williams (PC);11;15;313;20.9;5
J. Rouse (ER);12;24;273;11.4;3
E. Strate (L);11;8;258;32.3;3
L. Comer (ER);9;10;224;22.4;2
J. Proctor (SJ);10;9;219;24.3;1
F. Stidham (PC);11;8;207;25.9;6
P. Rutherford (CC);7;14;171;12.2;0
T. Trenary (CC);11;10;159;15.9;2
J. Bray (STR);12;13;122;9.4;0
J. Weddle (CC);11;10;115;11.5;3
D. Holliday (STR);7;6;103;17.2;2
B. McClung (PC);11;5;87;17.4;1
D. Atkins (L);11;3;81;27.0;2
M. Fries (ER);6;3;74;24.7;1
C. Dean (ER);13;7;63;9.0;0
L. Lyman (CC);11;3;61;20.3;2
K. Pangle (STR);12;1;53;53.0;1
B. Ferrell (STR);5;2;46;23.0;1
R. Dennison (SJ);10;2;34;17.0;1
P. McKechnie (STR);12;3;31;10.3;0
T. Hasse (L);11;3;30;10.0;0
L. Leso (CC);11;3;30;10.0;0
J. Lemon (SJ);10;1;27;27.0;1
L. Rangel (PC);11;1;26;26.0;0
C. Sowers (CC);11;3;26;8.7;1
A. Ritchie (SJ);10;1;25;25.0;0
Shenandoah District
Name;G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
B. Fulton (R);15;21;643;30.6;12
J. Howard;15;22;521;11.4;5
R. Carey (STA);10;28;419;15.0;5
C. Rothgeb (WM);10;17;410;24.1;6
F. Watkins (SD);15;23;387;16.8;8
D. Fitzgerald (SD);15;15;313;20.9;3
A. Knicely (FD);9;18;303;16.8;3
N. Johnson (STA);10;15;238;15.9;1
B. Scott (STA);10;18;230;12.8;2
A. Dove (FD);10;16;212;13.3;1
A. Nice (SD);15;13;164;12.6;3
T. Bartley (FD);7;9;138;15.3;0
R. Bosserman (STA);10;8;131;16.4;1
K. Branch (SD);15;10;128;12.8;1
D. Seekford (FD);10;18;125;6.9;2
B. Roach (SD);15;5;99;19.8;0
C. Conner (BG);11;3;97;32.3;1
Z. Smiley (R);15;8;76;9.5;1
Z. Boyd (STA);10;2;66;33.0;1
D. Moore (R);15;5;58;11.6;2
S. Harris (BG);11;2;45;22.5;0
T. Veney (FD);4;4;38;9.5;0
T. Derozen (STA);10;3;37;12.3;1
S. Fitzgerald (BG);11;3;36;12.0;1
B. Holden (BG);11;2;33;16.5;1
C. Burton (R);15;2;28;14.0;0
Other
Name;G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
B. Scott (C);11;27;511;18.9;5
K. Wells (C);11;17;347;20.4;4
L. Shockey (C);11;21;343;16.3;2
A. Neff (C);11;4;122;30.5;1
L. Yew (C);11;9;120;13.3;2
I. Dyer (C);11;5;66;13.2;0
Tackles
Valley District
Name;G;Tot;Solo;Ast;TFL
A. Simmons (TA);10;111;57;54;27
M. Nicely (RC);12;101;34;67;2
B. Conahan (S);13;97;39;58;3
B. McClung (RC);12;89;33;56;9
C. Myers (S);13;89;45;44;10
J. Smith (H);11;80;46;34;18
K. Wilson (H);11;72;44;28;14
J. Knight (TA);11;70;25;45;21
J. Van Huss (S);12;70;36;34;3
N. Tinnell (B);10;67;29;38;12
J. Lapp (B);10;66;20;46;1
D. Eppard (TA)11;64;28;36;7
D. Khalil (S);12;64;37;27;18
L. Mayr (RC);12;64;21;43;3
D. Allo (RC);12;59;18;41;8
A. Dooms (S);13;59;20;39;8
C.J. Haskins (TA);11;58;31;27;5
W. Campbell (TA);11;57;25;32;5
N. Marando (RC);12;55;24;31;3
C. Andrews (TA);10;54;20;34;5
E. Poindexter (RC);12;54;30;24;2
J. Quintanilla (TA);11;53;28;25;4
C. Morris (B);10;52;12;40;0
G. Shafer (RC);12;52;20;32;5
R. Shonk (S);12;48;18;30;8
L. Stuhlmiller (B);9;48;29;19;0
G. Swinehart (TA);11;46;29;17;16
T. Lapp (B);7;41;12;29;3
C. Nicklow (B);9;41;15;26;0
G. Kile (B);9;40;13;27;0
Bull Run District
Name;G;Tot;Solo;Ast;TFL
J. Bray (STR);12;120;26;94;3
S. Brumback (CC);11;113;89;22;2
L. Frye (ER);13;108;71;37;0
T. Morris (ER);13;105;74;31;25.5
C. Sowers (CC);11;104;80;23;1
T. Gordon (PC);11;102;72;30;n/a
C. Rutz (STR);12;93;18;75;5
J. Day (SR);10;91;25;66;1
D. Rothgeb (PC);11;91;66;25;n/a
W. Hensley (PC);11;87;56;31;n/a
M. Fries (ER);13;80;49;31;13
D. Shifflett (ER);13;76;37;39;0
M. Condrey (ER);13;71;42;29;0
K. Pangle (STR);12;68;37;31;1
H. Campbell (L);11;66;n/a;n/a;2
D. Holliday (STR);7;65;21;44;5
J. Davis (ER);6;63;42;21;6
J. Taylor (CC);11;63;44;19;0
T. Baugher (ER);13;59;32;27;1
G. Aylestock (CC);11;56;47;9;0
P. McKechnie (STR);12;56;16;40;0
T. Stinnette (STR);12;56;16;40;0
E. Strate (L);11;56;n/a;n/a;4
J. Stephens (SJ);10;55;41;14;7
A. Zirkle (SJ);10;55;38;17;1
C. Dean (ER);13;53;33;20;10
T. Trenary (CC);11;51;34;13;4
J. Rouse (ER);13;48;30;18;0
E. Mitchell (ER);13;47;30;17;9
N. Rodriguez (ER);13;45;26;19;8
I. Jackson (CC);11;44;27;13;4
C. Vresics (SJ);10;44;37;7;4
J. Proctor (SJ);10;43;38;5;2
T. Hasse (L);11;42;n/a;n/a;2
J. LaFrance;11;42;n/a;n/a;1
K. Palmer (STR);12;41;12;29;1
T. Sager (STR);11;40;14;26;0
Shenandoah District
Name;G;Tot;Solo;Ast;TFL
K. Branch (SD);15;115;77;38;15
A. Knicely (FD);9;74;49;25;6
S. Fitzgerald (BG);11;69.5;40;59;6
A. Guerrero (FD);10;69;23;46;3
W. Dod (STA);10;63;34;29;6.5
F. Watkins (SD);15;62;38;24;8
D. Fitzgerald (SD);15;61;39;22;4
R. Miller (FD);10;59;26;33;5
C. Sprouse (WM);8;59;n/a;n/a;14
L. Fomby (SD);15;57;40;17;17
T. Boyd (STA);10;52;26;26;3
T. Winston (FD);10;52;30;22;13
J. Watkins (SD);15;50;23;27;14
B. Dobbins (STA);10;49;23;26;4.5
T. Eckert (STA);10;49;29;20;4
D. Ream (FD);10;47;23;24;2
A. Nice (SD);15;46;30;16;0
J. Meadows (STA);10;42;28;14;2.5
C. Sorrells (FD);9;42;22;20;3
T. Smith (FD);9;40;16;24;1
Other
Name;G;Tot;Solo;Ast;TFL
G. Lopez (C);11;105;40;55;5
I. Dyer (C);11;85;28;53;2
N. Pullizi (C);11;63;23;30;6
B. Ball (C);11;53;24;22;3
D. Mullins (C);11;50;20;26;4
C. Zirk (C);11;49;15;28;4
Updated statistics were not available from the following schools: Rappahannock County and Waynesboro.
