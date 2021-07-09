The groundwork for the professional baseball career of Steve Finley had roots in Harrisonburg - but that lengthy tenure almost never got off the ground.
Finley, a new member of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame class, suffered a gruesome leg injury while patrolling the outfield for the Turks in the mid-1980s at old Memorial Stadium.
But he recovered, and after playing two years for Harrisonburg he was drafted in the 13th round out of Southern Illinois by Baltimore in 1987. He was in the majors two years later with the Orioles, and the Tennessee native hit 304 homers with 320 steals in a career that lasted until 2007.
Finley, now 56, is one of the few big leaguers to play for every team in the National League West. He led the league in triples twice, played all 162 games two times, was a two-time All-Star, five-time Golden Glove winner and was part of the World Series champions with Arizona in 2001.
Finley was teammates in Baltimore in 1989 and 1990 with catcher Chris Hoiles, who also played with the Turks while in college. In 1989, another member of the Orioles was Staunton native Larry Sheets, a former basketball standout at Eastern Mennonite University.
The Valley League Hall of Famers, who will be honored before the All-Star game on Sunday at James Madison's Veterans Memorial Stadium, also includes former Harrisonburg resident Erik Kratz, a former EMU baseball standout who played in the majors for parts of every season from 2010-20 as a catcher; former New Market players Brett Gardner and Tom Browning; and ex-Winchester standout Reggie Sanders. Gardner, a product of the College of Charleston, has been with the Yankees his entire pro career.
Other inductees include Bridgewater resident Curt Dudley, the long-time voice of the Turks; former VBL Sports Information Director Scott Musa, the late Keith Lupton, who ran Winchester for several years before working in the front office of several Baltimore minor league teams; Rufus Heatwole, Charlie Jones; and Jesse Moneymaker.
Heatwole played for Harrisonburg in 1922, Jones was the former Waynesboro owner and Moneymaker pitched in the league for several years.
Finley, a left-handed hitter, was part of one of the most infamous trades in Baltimore history after he played for the Orioles in 1989 and 1990.
He was dealt by the Orioles to Houston along with pitchers Curt Schilling and Pete Harnisch before the 1991 season and in return Baltimore got slugging first baseman Glen Davis.
The website www.ghostsofbaltimore.com, in 2013, ranked the trade as the worst in Orioles' history.
The Baltimore Sun, in a story in 2016, said that after the trade of Finley in January, 1991, about two-thirds of callers to the paper didn't approve of the deal.
Davis never matched the numbers he put up in Houston, and drew the ire of many fans of the Orioles during some lean years in the 1990s. Schilling (216 career wins) went on to become a borderline Hall of Famer and Harnisch was also a solid starting pitcher, making the All-Star team in 1991 and winning 16 games for Houston two years later.
Finley hit .285 with eight homers in his first season with Houston in 1991. He played for Houston through the 1994 season then was named to a Major League all-star team for the first time in 1997, with the Padres.
Finley hit 28 homers that season after banging out 30 the year before. He hit 35 homers for Arizona in 2000 then was part of the World Series champions with the Diamondbacks the next year.
Other players on that 2001 Arizona team included infielder and Gretna High graduate Tony Womack, a native of Danville who went to Guilford College; Matt Williams, who would later manage the Washington Nationals; and pitcher Bobby Witt, who was born in Arlington and began his career with the Texas Rangers.
"It’s a game of adjustments, and I didn’t make good adjustments,” Finley told The Los Angeles Times in 2005 during a tough stretch with the Dodgers. “I haven’t been able to drive the ball like I should. I’ve showed flashes, but I’ve been inconsistent. It affects my bat speed. I feel like I’ve missed pitches I got to before. I’ve driven in some runs, but I’m not as productive as I should be.”
Finley ended his career with the Rockies in 2007.
Notes: Batting practice begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with the Home Run Derby and 60-yard dash at 5:20 p.m. The first pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m
